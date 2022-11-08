'American Pie' Hottie Tara Reid Is 47 Today

Actors:

Samantha Droke is 35 (“Princess Protection Program,” “Poor Paul”)

Jessica Lowndes is 34 (“90210,” “Greek”)

Gretchen Mol is 50 (“Rounders,” “3:10 to Yuma,” “The Thirteenth Floor,” “The Notorious Bettie Page,” “Boardwalk Empire”)

Jade Pettyjohn is 22 (“An American Girl,” “School of Rock”)

Parker Posey is 54 (“Dazed and Confused,” “Broken English,” “A Mighty Wind,” “Superman Returns,” “Café Society,” “Louie,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Search Party,” “Lost in Space”)

Dania Ramirez is 43 (“Entourage,” “Heroes,” “The Sopranos,” “Devious Maids,” “Once Upon A Time”)

Tara Reid is 47 (“American Pie,” “Days of Our Lives,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Sharknado” film series)

Courtney Thorne-Smith is 55 (“Melrose Place,” “Ally McBeal,” “According To Jim,” “Two and a Half Men”)

Alfre Woodard is 70 (“Hill Street Blues,” “Crooklyn,” “How to Make an American Quilt,” “Passion Fish,” “Miss Evers' Boys,” “The Practice,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Family That Preys,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Annabelle”)

The late Norman Lloyd (1914 – 2021) …he would have been 108 (…and we wouldn’t point that out except that he lived to 106…and was still acting until 2020!) (“St. Elsewhere,” Limelight,” “Dead Poets Society,” “The Age of Innocence”)

The late Esther Rolle (1920-1998) (“Good Times,” “Rosewood,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings”)

The late Robert Strauss (1913-1975) (“The Seven Year Itch,” “Stalag 17,” “Attack”)

Musicians:

Lauren Alaina is 28

Bonnie Bramlett is 78

Leif Garrett is 61

Icona Pop’s Caroline Hjelt is 35

R5’s Riker Lynch is 31

Tech N9ne is 51 (born Aaron Dontez Yates)

Bonnie Raitt is 73

SZA is 33 (her given name, Solána Rowe)

The late Patti Page (1927-2013) …she would have been 95

The late Minnie Riperton (1947-1979)…she would have been 75 (FAST FACT: Maya Rudolph is her daughter)

Plus:

Legendary entertainment newswoman Mary Hart is 72

ABC Newsman David Muir is 49(FAST FACTS: In 2013, TV Week called him one of the "12 to Watch in TV News.” Then in 2014, Muir was listed as one of “People” Magazine's Sexiest Men Alive)

Reality star Jack Osbourne is 37 (“The Osbournes,” “Saving Planet Earth,” “Dancing With The Stars,” “Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour,” “Portals To Hell”)

Chef/author/reality TV star/yeller Gordon Ramsay is 56 (“The F Word,” “Kitchen Nightmares,” “Hell’s Kitchen”)

The late Dr. Christiaan Neethling Barnard (1922-2001) …he would have been 100 (He performed the first successful human-to-human heart transplant)

The late author Margaret Mitchell (1900-1949) (“Gone With The Wind”)

The late news legend Morley Safer (1931 – 2016)…he would have been 91 (During his incredible six-decade career as a broadcast journalist, Safer was honored in just about every way possible, including twelve Emmys, such as the Lifetime Achievement Emmy from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, along with three Overseas Press Awards, three Peabody Awards, two Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia University Awards, and the Paul White Award from the Radio-Television News Directors Association)

The late author Bram Stoker (1847-1912) (“Dracula,” “Lair of the White Worm”)