Stanford cross-country competed at the NCAA West Regionals on Friday at Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Park, Wash. The West Regional is among nine regional championships where the top two teams per gender at each meet automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships. After a solid performance in the Pac-12 Championships, where the men’s team placed first and the women placed fourth, both traveled to Seattle with the same goal: come back with a ticket to the final.

STANFORD, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO