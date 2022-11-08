ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Stanford Daily

Land Back teach-in at Stanford: Indigenous students call out colonialist history, urging student support

A roundtable of approximately 20 indigenous students shared the history of Stanford’s participation in colonialism and called on non-native individuals to support indigenous voices during the Land Back Teach-in Nov. 2. Kairos, a cooperative row house, hosted the teach-in for a second year to celebrate and educate on indigenous culture on campus.
GSB condemns Stanford imposter for blue-collar theft, advocates for white-collar theft instead

The discovery and exposure of imposter student William Curry has dominated California headlines for weeks, and at last, Stanford faculty members are weighing in officially on the matter. Dr. Mintin Munny, a professor and researcher from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, recently consented to an exclusive interview with The Daily where he denounced Curry’s attempt to steal a widescreen TV from the Crothers lounge, claiming it was “an amateur move” and “contradictory to Stanford values.”
Stanford sweeps men’s and women’s cross country titles at NCAA West Regionals

Stanford cross-country competed at the NCAA West Regionals on Friday at Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Park, Wash. The West Regional is among nine regional championships where the top two teams per gender at each meet automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships. After a solid performance in the Pac-12 Championships, where the men’s team placed first and the women placed fourth, both traveled to Seattle with the same goal: come back with a ticket to the final.
Pacific-ation: women’s basketball tames the Tigers

No. 2 Stanford (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) continued its perfect start to the season with a routine 98-44 win against University of the Pacific (1-1, 0-0 West Coast) in Stockton, Calif. on Friday night. In the first two games of the season, Stanford burst ahead and never looked back. To start...
Men’s basketball notches top-30 recruits on Signing Day

The Stanford men’s basketball team notched two top-30 recruits in the early signing period, as forward Andrej Stojakovic and guard Kaanan Caryle signed their letters of intent to play for the Cardinal. Stojakovic, who is from Carmichael, Calif., plays at Jesuit High School, where he averaged 25.3 points per...
Monterey Bay experts say area’s ecological restoration is cause for hope

Stanford professors and experts on Monterey Bay shared insights into Monterey’s ecological collapse and recovery and emphasized the importance of ecological restoration at a Wednesday event hosted by the Woods Institute for the Environment, a branch of the Doerr School of Sustainability. Dutch photographer Frans Lanting and writer Chris...
