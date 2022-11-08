Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Related
Stanford Daily
Aikey scores double brace as women’s soccer beats San Jose State in first round of NCAA Tournament
In a match under the stars, No. 7 Stanford women’s soccer (17-2-2, 9-1-1 Pac-12) defeated San Jose State University (8-7-7, 6-3-2 Mountain West) by a score of 6-0 in what is hopefully the first of many matches this NCAA tournament. Led by freshman midfielder Jasmine Aikey – who scored...
Stanford Daily
Pacific-ation: women’s basketball tames the Tigers
No. 2 Stanford (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) continued its perfect start to the season with a routine 98-44 win against University of the Pacific (1-1, 0-0 West Coast) in Stockton, Calif. on Friday night. In the first two games of the season, Stanford burst ahead and never looked back. To start...
Stanford Daily
View From the Booth: Keep it together
Stanford football (3-6, 1-6 Pac-12) was humiliated at home last week, falling 52-14 to Washington State (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) a year to the date removed from 2021’s embarrassing 52-7 home loss to Utah. As fate would have it, No. 13 Utah (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) awaits the battered Cardinal, who will require a minor miracle on what is forecasted to be a frigid Saturday night in Salt Lake City to avoid cementing a losing season before the final two games are played.
Stanford Daily
Land Back teach-in at Stanford: Indigenous students call out colonialist history, urging student support
A roundtable of approximately 20 indigenous students shared the history of Stanford’s participation in colonialism and called on non-native individuals to support indigenous voices during the Land Back Teach-in Nov. 2. Kairos, a cooperative row house, hosted the teach-in for a second year to celebrate and educate on indigenous culture on campus.
Stanford Daily
Men’s basketball notches top-30 recruits on Signing Day
The Stanford men’s basketball team notched two top-30 recruits in the early signing period, as forward Andrej Stojakovic and guard Kaanan Caryle signed their letters of intent to play for the Cardinal. Stojakovic, who is from Carmichael, Calif., plays at Jesuit High School, where he averaged 25.3 points per...
Stanford Daily
GSB condemns Stanford imposter for blue-collar theft, advocates for white-collar theft instead
The discovery and exposure of imposter student William Curry has dominated California headlines for weeks, and at last, Stanford faculty members are weighing in officially on the matter. Dr. Mintin Munny, a professor and researcher from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, recently consented to an exclusive interview with The Daily where he denounced Curry’s attempt to steal a widescreen TV from the Crothers lounge, claiming it was “an amateur move” and “contradictory to Stanford values.”
Stanford Daily
Monterey Bay experts say area’s ecological restoration is cause for hope
Stanford professors and experts on Monterey Bay shared insights into Monterey’s ecological collapse and recovery and emphasized the importance of ecological restoration at a Wednesday event hosted by the Woods Institute for the Environment, a branch of the Doerr School of Sustainability. Dutch photographer Frans Lanting and writer Chris...
Stanford Daily
East Bay exhibition offers a (VR) visit to the space station
I stand on the International Space Station in front of an astronaut who tosses a ball past me. Instead of going over my shoulder, the ball passes right through me — in virtual reality (VR), both the ball and the space station only exist in my goggles. “Space Explorers:...
Comments / 0