GSB condemns Stanford imposter for blue-collar theft, advocates for white-collar theft instead

The discovery and exposure of imposter student William Curry has dominated California headlines for weeks, and at last, Stanford faculty members are weighing in officially on the matter. Dr. Mintin Munny, a professor and researcher from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, recently consented to an exclusive interview with The Daily where he denounced Curry’s attempt to steal a widescreen TV from the Crothers lounge, claiming it was “an amateur move” and “contradictory to Stanford values.”
Land Back teach-in at Stanford: Indigenous students call out colonialist history, urging student support

A roundtable of approximately 20 indigenous students shared the history of Stanford’s participation in colonialism and called on non-native individuals to support indigenous voices during the Land Back Teach-in Nov. 2. Kairos, a cooperative row house, hosted the teach-in for a second year to celebrate and educate on indigenous culture on campus.
