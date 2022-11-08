Filmmaker James Gray revisits his 1980s New York childhood in the film "Armageddon Time." Jeremy Strong, co-star of HBO's "Succession," plays the protagonist's father. "Armageddon Time" is a coming-of-age drama about two boys, Paul and Johnny - one Jewish, one Black - who bond over classroom mischief and music and who learn their lives are given different values in the place they're growing up - Queens, New York City, 1980. It was drawn from the director's own life. James Gray, director of "Little Odessa," "We Own The Night" and "Ad Astra," joins us now. Mr. Gray, thanks so much for being with us.

