South Carolina State

The Independent

Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride

The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
OKMULGEE, OK
The Independent

Man wanted for questioning in murders of four men found dismembered in Oklahoma river is arrested in Florida

A person of interest in the killings of four men in Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, Joe Kennedy was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly driving a stolen car, the Okmulgee Police Department said in a statement. Mr Kennedy was named a person of interest in the killings of four friends who were found dismembered in a river over the weekend, a week after they went missing. The victims have been identified as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. They were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home...
OKMULGEE, OK
truecrimedaily

S.C. mother arrested after allegedly leaving 3 children in bathtub, killing baby

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A mother was arrested and charged after her 1-year-old child was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub and later died. In August, Jenna Feathers left three of her children, including two toddlers and the 1-year-old, in a bathtub at her home on Lemans Drive, WYFF-TV reports. Other family members allegedly returned home and found the unresponsive 1-year-old victim and called 911.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC Beach Was Named the Best in the State

This beach was named the best in the state of South CarolinaConde Nast Traveler. One thing is for certain, the state of South Carolina does not have a shortage of beautiful beaches. Whether you want to visit one of their private beaches or somewhere that is more commercialized, the state is guaranteed to have a beach just for you! One national publication just recently named the best beach in the state, and let's just say it was not the typical pick that most publications choose! In this article, we will take a look at which beach was chosen as the best as well as other beaches in South Carolina that made the list.
NBC News

Alex Murdaugh vowed to help her. She says he defrauded her again and again.

BAMBERG, S.C. — Pamela Pinckney was in the hospital, bruised and in pain from several broken bones, when a lawyer named Alex Murdaugh offered his help. More than a decade ago, long before Murdaugh, a personal injury attorney who has since been disbarred, would capture national attention, Pinckney was in a car wreck with her teenage son, who became paralyzed from the neck down and died two years later. But Murdaugh, she would find out, allegedly defrauded them — not once, but twice — in a case that illustrates the harm he is accused of inflicting on vulnerable clients well outside his family’s powerful orbit.
BAMBERG, SC
The Independent

Quinton Simon - update: Mother of missing Georgia toddler under fire as search enters fourth week

The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon has entered its fourth week in Savannah, Georgia. The 20-month-old vanished on 5 October and is now presumed dead and buried in a landfill, Georgia authorities said. His mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the prime suspect in the case but has not been arrested or charged. Speaking to WTOC on Monday for her first interview since Quinton was reported missing, Ms Simon complained that she has been a victim of “devastating harassment” by protesters camped outside her home. “I’ve been here every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not...
SAVANNAH, GA
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC

