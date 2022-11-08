Read full article on original website
Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride
The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report
Susan Smith has stopped exchanging romantic letters with a boyfriend from her South Carolina prison, a family member told People.
Man wanted for questioning in murders of four men found dismembered in Oklahoma river is arrested in Florida
A person of interest in the killings of four men in Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, Joe Kennedy was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly driving a stolen car, the Okmulgee Police Department said in a statement. Mr Kennedy was named a person of interest in the killings of four friends who were found dismembered in a river over the weekend, a week after they went missing. The victims have been identified as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. They were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home...
S.C. mother arrested after allegedly leaving 3 children in bathtub, killing baby
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A mother was arrested and charged after her 1-year-old child was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub and later died. In August, Jenna Feathers left three of her children, including two toddlers and the 1-year-old, in a bathtub at her home on Lemans Drive, WYFF-TV reports. Other family members allegedly returned home and found the unresponsive 1-year-old victim and called 911.
Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon: Police link baby to 'specific dumpster,' portion of landfill
Georgia's Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Tuesday investigators had “entered a new phase in the search for Quinton Simon,” who has been missing since Oct. 5.
North Carolina teen charged as adult in murders of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods; Motive remains a mystery
North Carolina officials have identified the 17-year-old suspect accused of murdering teenagers Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, on Sept. 17.
Washington Examiner
'I heard the kid screaming': Man rescues child from kidnapper
A Georgia man who stopped for a routine oil change at Walmart wound up becoming a hero when he saved a child who was being attacked by a man. “I heard the kid screaming, ‘Please don't beat me!’ So that’s when my instinct kicked in,” Kelcey Willis told WGXA.
This SC Beach Was Named the Best in the State
This beach was named the best in the state of South CarolinaConde Nast Traveler. One thing is for certain, the state of South Carolina does not have a shortage of beautiful beaches. Whether you want to visit one of their private beaches or somewhere that is more commercialized, the state is guaranteed to have a beach just for you! One national publication just recently named the best beach in the state, and let's just say it was not the typical pick that most publications choose! In this article, we will take a look at which beach was chosen as the best as well as other beaches in South Carolina that made the list.
AOL Corp
California elementary teacher arrested after hiding missing teen for 2 years, police say
A California elementary school teacher has been arrested after police said she hid a missing teenage boy at her home for almost two years. According to a news release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department, officers arrested 61-year-old Holga Olivares in connection to the disappearance of Michael Ramirez who disappeared when he was 15.
Alex Murdaugh vowed to help her. She says he defrauded her again and again.
BAMBERG, S.C. — Pamela Pinckney was in the hospital, bruised and in pain from several broken bones, when a lawyer named Alex Murdaugh offered his help. More than a decade ago, long before Murdaugh, a personal injury attorney who has since been disbarred, would capture national attention, Pinckney was in a car wreck with her teenage son, who became paralyzed from the neck down and died two years later. But Murdaugh, she would find out, allegedly defrauded them — not once, but twice — in a case that illustrates the harm he is accused of inflicting on vulnerable clients well outside his family’s powerful orbit.
This Entire Neighborhood in South Carolina is Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Lee County. While it may not be that unusual to come across a ghost town, there's something about this completely abandoned neighborhood that makes it particularly fascinating.
Quinton Simon - update: Mother of missing Georgia toddler under fire as search enters fourth week
The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon has entered its fourth week in Savannah, Georgia. The 20-month-old vanished on 5 October and is now presumed dead and buried in a landfill, Georgia authorities said. His mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the prime suspect in the case but has not been arrested or charged. Speaking to WTOC on Monday for her first interview since Quinton was reported missing, Ms Simon complained that she has been a victim of “devastating harassment” by protesters camped outside her home. “I’ve been here every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not...
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
20-Year-Old Tierra Grant Died In A Fiery Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fiery motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened when a 20-year-old was driving on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive.
Two found dead inside Greenville County home
The Greenville County Sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation at home in the Slater-Marietta area of northern Greenville County. Deputies responded to a call about a missing woman on Saw Mill Road about 8:30 Wednesday night.
NC lawmakers call for DOJ to investigate SC traffic stop of Shaw University bus
RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA/WNCN) – Five North Carolina members of Congress are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate a police search of a Shaw University bus during Operation Rolling Thunder in Spartanburg County, South Carolina earlier this month. Operation Rolling Thunder was a weeklong effort to remove drugs...
Florida father, son shoot at woman they thought was a burglar after neighbor delivered package, sheriff says
Gino Colonacosta, 73, and his 15-year-old son thought a neighbor that was dropping off a misplaced package was trying to break into their home.
Amazon delivery driver found dead after suspected dog attack at Missouri home
Missouri deputies shot and killed two aggressive dogs after the body was found. His wounds were consistent with an animal attack, the sheriff said.
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of South Carolina was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Georgia authorities and FBI believe they will find a missing toddler's remains in a landfill
Dozens of law enforcement personnel are searching a large landfill in Chatham County, Georgia, where authorities believe they will find the remains of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing for about two weeks.
