Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth City Rejects Proposed Police Advisory BoardLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Caroline Garcia denies Sabalenka to cap comeback year with WTA Finals crown
Caroline Garcia has continued her remarkable resurgence by winning the WTA Finals, the biggest title of her career. The French player defeated Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 with a serving masterclass in the tournament final in Fort Worth. Garcia was ranked outside the top 70 in mid-June but has since...
Caroline Garcia wins biggest title of her career at WTA Finals with victory over Aryna Sabalenka
Caroline Garcia capped off a remarkable six-month period in her tennis career as she won the WTA Finals with a 7-6 6-4 victory against Aryna Sabalenka in Fort Worth, Texas.
tennisuptodate.com
Evert already looking forward to 2023 WTA season: “Just think if Kenin, Brady, Osaka, Andreescu and Kerber get back to their top form
Chris Evert is excited about the 2023 WTA season with so many great players gearing up for bounce-back years after this one. The 2022 season saw many great moments but it also saw many excellent players struggle with their tennis and all of them will be looking for a bounce-back season next year. Chris Evert, who pays close attention to tennis daily, is excited about the prospect of grand slam champions Osaka, Kenin, Andreescu, Kerber and others returning to their best.
tennismajors.com
“You feel like she has no limits” – Former coach Perret on Caroline Garcia
Bertrand Perret, the former coach of WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia, has said it was a blast to work with the 29-year-old but admitted he had a difficult time trying to help the Frenchwoman overcome her perfectionist streak. Perret worked with Garcia from the beginning of this year, helping her...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 United Cup Entry List including Tsitsipas and Sakkari as top seeds, Nadal, Swiatek, Fritz, Pegula and Kyrgios
The entry list has been confirmed for the United Cup, the successor to the Hopman Cup which will take place between Thursday 29 December - Sunday 8 January 2023 in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. It will be led by Team Greece who have top 10 forerunners in both the ATP...
atptour.com
'Fantastic,' Fognini Says Of Milan
The Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals spotlights the best 21-and-under tennis players in the world. Popular 35-year-old Italian Fabio Fognini might be more than a decade removed from that classification, but he was thrilled to be at the Allianz Cloud on Tuesday with wife, WTA legend Flavia Pennetta. “It’s...
tennisuptodate.com
Rennae Stubbs suggests serve and forehand improvement needed by Coco Gauff in off season
Former player Rennae Stubbs suggested that Coco Gauff needs to improve her forehand and serve for next season. Coco Gauuf had a very poor showing at the WTA Finals going 0-6 both in singles and doubles leaving her visibly frustrated. Manny tennis analysts pointed out that Gauff looked unconfident in her forehand particularly with Tracy Austin explaining that she was actively avoiding it.
tennismajors.com
With one breathtaking season, Iga Swiatek reshaped the future of women’s tennis. Now that it’s over, it’s time to rest
This spring, when Ashleigh Barty’s sudden retirement threw the sport into disarray, many tennis fans and pundits lamented the loss of a woman who was seen to be the next dominant force in a sport seemingly in perpetual shortage of such an entity. Not since the wave of Serena Williams’ greatness had crested and begun to recede several years ago, had there been a player in possession of such talent – and such moxie.
atptour.com
Nadal Ready To Roll At Nitto ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal has hit the ground running in Turin. The legendary Spaniard practised on Wednesday at the Pala Alpitour ahead of the Nitto ATP Finals with first-time qualifier Taylor Fritz of the United States. Nadal is a 17-time qualifier for the season finale. The 36-year-old, who will pursue his first...
NBC Sports
Nadal in Sydney, Swiatek in Brisbane before Australian Open
SYDNEY — Rafael Nadal and world No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek were among the top players who had their pre-Australian Open tournament destinations set when the draw was held for the new United Cup mixed teams event. Nadal, who will team with world No. 13 Paula Badosa for Spain, is...
Yardbarker
Alexander Zverev set to return to the court in December
Alexander Zverev has announced that he is set to return to competitive action on the tennis court in December as he is due to take part in the exhibition tournament, the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia, followed by the World Tennis Cup in Dubai just over a week later.
tennismajors.com
BJK Cup: Bencic and Teichmann put Swiss on the board as their title quest begins
Switzerland was one victory from reaching the holy grail of women’s team tennis in 2021, but a deflating loss to Team Russia in the final left them heartbroken and hungry to take the next step in 2022. Another step was taken in their title quest on Wednesday in Glasgow,...
Yardbarker
2023 United Cup ATP & WTA Entry List - Nadal, Swiatek, Kyrgios & more
The inaugural United Cup will take place at the start of the 2023 season and its entry list is already known with some of the brightest stars from the ATP & WTA Tours. Some of the world's top athletes will compete in the United Cup, a mixed tournament, from December 29 through January 8 in Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney. The United Cup offers up to 500 ATP & WTA Rankings points and $15 million in prize money. The first 16 participating countries are known with two more joining later on.
tennismajors.com
A look inside the insane statistics that characterised Iga Swiatek’s 2022 season
Iga Swiatek’s 2022 was a thrill ride of epic proportions. The Polish juggernaut captivated the tennis world from start to finish and became the most dominant player in the game over the last 10 months, as she wrote the early chapters in what is sure to be a voluminous tome of statistics by the end of her career.
Comments / 0