Yakima veterans ask you to remember the price of freedom
YAKIMA, Wash. - The annual Veterans Day Parade went through downtown Yakima Friday morning, and hundreds of people showed up to support veterans. Many veterans in the parade said they want people to remember the true price of freedom on this day and year-round. Commander of the Veterans of Foreign...
Stretch of 6th Ave to close in Yakima for Veterans Day parade
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Avenue from 6th Avenue to 6th Street will be closed to traffic for a few hours on Friday, November, 11, for Veterans Day. The closure will be in effect from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as the Yakima community honors its Veterans with a parade. Drivers are...
Pasco Aviation Museum at Fairchild Cinema in Pasco for "Devotion" film screening November 25
PASCO, Wash.- Pasco Aviation Museum will be attending the opening night of the film "Devotion" on November 25 at 7:00 p.m. You can find them at the Pasco Fairchild Cinemas. Parts of the movie were filmed right here in the Tri-Cities. The museum even rented the whole theater for the...
Hanford Mission Integration Solutions donates $15,000 to local veterans organizations
RICHLAND, Wash.- In honor of Veterans Day, Hanford Mission Integration Solutions (HMIS) is donating $15,000 to support local veteran organizations. Two local nonprofits, Columbia Basin Veterans Center and Service Peace Warriors will each receive $7,500. "Supporting veterans is something we do year-round, through corporate donations and our VALOR program. This...
Veterans Warehouse Thrift shop closing in Kennewick
Kennewick, Wash. - On Veterans Day a locally owned thrift shop called Veterans Warehouse Thrift Shop was served with a 72-hour eviction notice. Thad Lawson Jr. the owner of the thrift shop who is a veteran himself says: "this is the worst Veterans Day of my life." Lawson sold clothes,...
Kennewick PetSmart hosts adoption event in partnership with local adoption companies
Kennewick, Wash. - A dog is known as man's best friend. Today at the Kennewick Petsmart was filled with best friends. While the animals were happy with all of the attention, no one was happier than Michael Bonsante who adopted a kitten named Hopper. Bonsante tells me "It's a wonderful...
Richland native wins award for courageous action during fire
PORTLAND, Ore.- Richland native Don Jepsen has been recognized by the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) for reacting quickly to a power pole fire near the agency's Richland substation. Jepsen has been a power system control craftsman with BPA for 14 years. The BPA recognized Jepsen with an award for an...
Englewood Ave and N 40th Ave in Yakima closed to repairs and improvements
YAKIMA, Wash.- After minor leakage on the 50-year-old reservoir in Yakima, the city of Yakima is beginning repairs on Monday. Over the past several years, the piping and fixtures in the reservoir have started to deteriorate. Work is expected to be done by early March, the hours will be Monday...
Benton, Franklin Counties to celebrate National Adoption Day
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton and Franklin Counties will celebrate National Adoption Day for the 14th time on Friday, November, 18, at 3 p.m. at the Benton County Justice Center. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, there are currently more than 1,000 children in foster care in Washington state that...
Two people in the hospital after and RV fire in Kennewick Saturday morning
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Fire crews were dispatched shortly after 11:00 a.m. to an RV fire in Kennewick. The fire off W. Bonnie Ave sent two people to the hospital after their RV caught on fire Saturday morning. According to Kennewick Deputy Fire Chief Michael Heffner, their injuries could be life...
Richland pauses yard waste collection
RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland will not empty yard waste containers after November 11 due to freezing forecasts, according to a press release from the city. It is impossible to empty the containers once yard waste has frozen, so the city will not pick up any yard waste until temperatures are expected to drop.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized and 2 missing in canoe accident near Warden
WARDEN, Wash. - One boy was killed, another hospitalized and a father and brother remain missing after a canoe accident near Warden. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), the 32-year-old father and his three children, ages six, eight and 10, all from Othello, went to a seep lake at the Columbia Wildlife Refuge south of SR-262 to go fishing.
Benton County officially acquires old KGH building for future recovery center
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County is now one step closer to realizing its plan of having a behavioral health recovery center up and running by 2025. According to a Benton County press release, escrow was closed on November, 1, for the old Kennewick General Hospital (KGH) Auburn campus in Kennewick. The...
CWAC All-Conference Football Team
The Central Washington Athletic Conference released their all-conference football teams. Othello's Sonny Asu was named the offensive player of the year, Prosser's Neo Medrano the defensive player of the year and there were co-coaches of the year; Roger Hoell, Othello and Patrick Mitchell, Ephrata. Prosser had the most first-team selections...
KPD detectives recover stolen truck
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Department (KPD) Detectives with the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) noticed someone spray-painting a truck while on patrol on the 400 block of North Volland in Kennewick. After an initial investigation it was determined that the truck was reported stolen out of Richland. The male suspect who...
Brent Maldonado, Noah McNair help power Sunnyside into state playoffs
The Sunnyside Grizzlies football team started the 2022 season with an 0-3 record. "Everyone counted us out," said senior quarterback Brent Maldonado earlier this week before practice. "We played three good teams right off the bat, but I feel like that and just coming to practice every day ready to work we're getting the results we want, and we've got a big game Saturday, and we'll be ready for that."
Richland in Familiar State Playoff Spot
For a second straight year, the Richland Bombers enter the state playoffs as a double-digit seed and will be on the road to the west side. In 2021, they faced Lake Stevens whom ended Richland's season. This year, they face Kennedy Catholic who finished the season as the top team...
BCSO warns of text billing scam
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is warning residents that scammers are sending text messages with phony links attached. The scam texters are pretending to be Amazon and are asking people to update their personal billing information. The BCSO is reminding people to not click on any...
