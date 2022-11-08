The Sunnyside Grizzlies football team started the 2022 season with an 0-3 record. "Everyone counted us out," said senior quarterback Brent Maldonado earlier this week before practice. "We played three good teams right off the bat, but I feel like that and just coming to practice every day ready to work we're getting the results we want, and we've got a big game Saturday, and we'll be ready for that."

SUNNYSIDE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO