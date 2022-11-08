Hartford has most homicides since '03

The victim this time was Chester Gaston -- a 46-year-old man

shot multiple times on a back porch in Hartford's Northeast section.

Last night's shooting coming just hours after, several blocks from where Gaston was killed, police found another man -- 32 year old Angel King -- fatally

shot in a room of the Travel Inn Motel.

At 35 homicides so far, this year has just surpassed

2021's mark for lives taken -- and this is now Hartford's most murderous year in almost two decades.

The last time Hartford had more than 35 homicides was in 2003, when there were 44 -- 16 of whom

were killed in a nursing-home arson.