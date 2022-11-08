ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford has most homicides since '03

By David Shapiro
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdO8U_0j2bCqr400

The victim this time was Chester Gaston -- a 46-year-old man
shot multiple times on a back porch in Hartford's Northeast section.

Last night's shooting coming just hours after, several blocks from where Gaston was killed, police found another  man -- 32 year old Angel King -- fatally
shot in a room of the Travel Inn Motel.

At 35 homicides so far, this year has just surpassed
2021's mark for lives taken -- and this is now Hartford's most murderous year in almost two decades.
The last time Hartford had more than 35 homicides was in 2003, when there were 44 -- 16 of whom
were killed in a nursing-home arson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Person Injured in New Haven Liquor Store Shooting

A person was injured after being shot in New Haven Saturday evening. Officials said it happened around 6:30 at the Yale Bowl Wine and Spirit Shop on Derby Avenue. The extent of the person's injuries are not yet known. Further information pertaining to this investigation wasn't immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police identify victim of 3rd homicide in a week

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Police Department said it responded to a deadly shooting in the area of Main and Capen streets on Wednesday night. Police identified the victim 46-year-old Lamonte Brown of Hartford. They called it the third homicide this week in capital city. They said the victim...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hartford man killed in shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police say they are investigating a homicide on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of Main St and Capen St around 8:30 p.m., and found the victim there. The victim, 46-year-old Lamonte Brown, was unresponsive and suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was pronounced dead on the scene.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Identify Suspect in Halloween Killing

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Waterbury on Halloween. Investigators say they have obtained an arrest warrant charging Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury, with murder. They say Rhodes shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Pellot on October 31. The shooting took place around 4...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-84 East Hartford Reopens After Car Accident

Interstate 84 East in Hartford has reopened after a car accident on Friday night. DOT officials said the crash happened between exits 50 and 51 around 10 p.m. It's unknown if there were any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hundreds of fentanyl bags seized in New London arrest

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A motor vehicle stop in New London lead to the arrest of a man who possessed 402 bags of fentanyl on Wednesday, according to New London police. Police said at approximately 2:29 p.m., New London Vice and Narcotics Officers with assistance from the Statewide Violent Crimes Task Force did a motor vehicle stop on Water Street in connection to an ongoing investigation.
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police search for suspect in deadly parking lot shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in New Haven are searching for a suspect after a deadly parking lot shooting. Authorities said it happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of the GI Package Store on Ferry Street. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old New Haven man who...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy