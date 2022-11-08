Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
University of Maryland sees rise in indecent exposure, says UMPD
WASHINGTON - The University of Maryland has seen a rise in indecent exposures, according to the University of Maryland Police Department. The increase comes as data reveals lower crime rates on campus compared to previous years. The University of Maryland says there have been 17 indecent exposures reported so far...
Frederick County elects its first African-American member to the County Council
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County native Kavonte Duckett broke barriers Tuesday by becoming the County Council’s first African-American member elected to office. “It is a surreal moment. Frederick County is celebrating 275 years of history next year, and to be the first – I would have never thought it,” Duckett said Tuesday night. “But I’m glad that I am in this position and I hope to bring a number of folks up behind me so that we can carry on this mantle.”
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
fox5dc.com
Maryland teacher awarded $27K for innovative teaching program
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Maryland teacher was awarded $27,000 Thursday for her innovative teaching idea. Leann Holden Martin works at Charles H. Flowers High School in Springdale. She won the first-place award in the annual Voya Unsung Heroes Program. The grant will help fund and expand her "Sonny...
cbs19news
Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
WTOP
2022 Maryland election: County executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties
A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had a substantial lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner. The unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, show Hough with 55.3% of the vote to Fitzwater’s 44.5%. There are still several thousand mail-in ballots to be counted, but it’s unclear if there are enough to flip the race back in Fitzwater’s favor.
fox5dc.com
DMV locations offer free car washes to military members in honor of Veterans Day weekend
Veterans Day may have passed, but that is not stopping businesses in the DMV from honoring our veterans and active military duty members all weekend long. That includes free car washes at dozens of locations in the DMV, including the Flagship Carwash located in Rockville. During the event, FOX 5...
fox5dc.com
Lunch-break Burglar meets victim in drug court
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - "Somebody had been in our house. All my jewelry was gone," recalled Montgomery County prosecutor Carlotta Woodward. She was far from the only victim. According to charging documents from 2011, Andrew Olden burglarized home after home, taking flat-panel televisions and jewelry. Olden would later tell police he’d commit the burglaries while on his lunch break from work, earning the nickname "Lunch-break Burglar" in local media.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal
Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
fox5dc.com
New program cuts stormwater utility fees
Leaders in Alexandria want residents to be prepared for the next flooding event. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports on a new program that should help Alexandria residents cut stormwater utility fees.
fox5dc.com
Stabbing near elementary school in DC under investigation
WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed Friday night near an elementary school in Northeast, and now detectives are investigating why and how it happened. D.C. police said they received the call for a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road Northeast...
fox5dc.com
‘We Will Survive Cancer’ non-profit gears up to give back during holiday season
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - As we get closer to the holidays, it is also the time when several DMV non-profits begin preparing for ways to make the special season even brighter for people who are in need. That includes supporting cancer patients and their financially challenged families. FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan...
fox5dc.com
DC man arrested for 19 burglaries in 2 month span
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A D.C. man has been arrested for 19 burglaries dating back to Oct. 2021, police say. DC Police say Kevin Bing, 28, broke in and took or attempted to take property in each of the burglaries. The cases are listed below. - Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Brooke Lierman makes history, becomes Maryland's first female Comptroller
Democratic candidate Brooke Lierman becomes the first woman elected to an independent statewide office in Maryland.
Chuck Jenkins, Republican candidate for Frederick County Sheriff, vies for 5th term, promises to uphold 287(g)
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Chuck Jenkins, Frederick County’s current sheriff, is battling for a 5th term against his opponent, Democrat Karl Bickel. Jenkins said if he is re-elected Tuesday, he wants to uphold the controversial 287(g) program, which gives state and local law enforcement the ability to collaborate with immigration and customs to […]
Reflecting on victims of La Plata, Maryland quadruple murder-suicide
LA PLATA, Md. — It was a horrific killing that shocked the entire La Plata, Maryland community. On Nov. 4, a 28-year-old man entered a Charles County home, killing his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, along with her 18-year-old brother, Kai Mann, and her 48-year-old mother Sommaly Mann. The shooter...
fox5dc.com
Judge accepts Magruder HS shooter plea deal
WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County judge accepted a plea deal Monday from Steven Alston Jr., the teenager accused of shooting another student inside a Magruder high school bathroom last January. Alston, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to an attempted first-degree murder charge,...
Mayor Brandon Scott names Baltimore native as new chief of staff
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott has hired a Baltimore native as his new chief of staff, according to city officials.Scott has selected Chezia Cager to serve in his administration, city staff said. Cager previously worked for the Maryland House of Delegates while completing her undergraduate studies at Salisbury University, according to city officials.She also obtained a Master's degree in Communications from Notre Dame of Maryland, city staff said.After she graduated, she worked for former Mayor Sheila Dixon's administration in 2007, according to city officials.Cager starts her new job on Nov. 28, city staff said.
Where To Eat Around D.C. This Week For DMV Black Restaurant Week
“The National” fried chicken sandwich at Mélange in D.C., which is participating in DMV Black Restaurant Week. That’s right, DMV Black Restaurant Week is back. The event, which began Sunday and runs through Nov. 13, is a homegrown effort to boost Black-owned businesses in the restaurant world and larger hospitality industry.
fox5dc.com
20-year-old stabbed, killed near Northeast DC elementary school
WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed Friday night near an elementary school in Northeast, D.C., and now detectives are investigating why and how it happened. Metropolitan Police Department officials said they received the call for a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene in the 500 block of...
