ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

No. 12 North Carolina women open with 91-59 victory

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Alyssa Ustby had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 20 points and grabbed nine boards and No. 12 North Carolina defeated Jackson State 91-59 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Paulina Paris and Eva Hodgson added 13...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Holliday: Wolfpack on way to home field wins record

The great Lou Holtz era at NC State began with a tie at home against Maryland. But starting the next week against Syracuse, Holtz’s Wolfpack ripped off 16 straight wins at the place then known simply as Carter Stadium. From 1972 until early 1975 State beat all comers – the Marylands, North Carolinas, and Clemsons; the Pack even beat 7th ranked Penn State at home in 1974.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Coach K tries to 'not be in the way' as basketball season begins without him

How hands-off should the winningest college basketball coach be in his first season away from the controls?. Mike Krzyzewski said watching Duke's 71-44 win against Jacksonville on Monday "worked out great." Krzyzewski saw the game from home with his wife, Mickie, as his predecessor Jon Scheyer held his own in a position that's new for both of them.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia

Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Undefeated Duke head coach gets cold water bath

Jon Scheyer is 1-0 in his first year as the Duke basketball head coach following the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils' 71-44 home victory over unranked Jacksonville on Monday night. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game To sweeten the moment, all of Scheyer's players awaited his ...
DURHAM, NC
vucommodores.com

Tough Debut for the Dores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt could never get its offense going Monday night. Visiting Memphis took full advantage and ruined the Commodores’ season opener. Vandy fell 76-67 to its in-state foe on a night when it shot 41.1 percent from the floor and missed 18 3-pointers. The result overshadowed plenty of promising minutes from newcomers and left a sour taste in the mouth of Vanderbilt’s proven veterans.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Vanderbilt makes decision on coach who had shocking Kanye comments

A week after Vanderbilt Commodores’ defensive backs coach Dan Jackson posted on Facebook that Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) was “two steps ahead of everyone,” Vanderbilt has asked Jackson himself to “step back” from his job. That’s after Jackson deleted his initial Facebook post and posted an apology to Twitter, but also after he coached as normal in the Commodores’ 38-27 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday. Here’s the initial post, screenshotted by the Stop Antisemitism group on Twitter last Thursday afternoon:
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Cajun Steamer planning to open another Tennessee location

Birmingham’s Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill is getting ready to open its third Tennessee location early next year. The restaurant will be located in Hendersonville at 185 Indian Lake Blvd. and is slated to open in mid-January. It will be open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRN

Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash

In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte Pike

The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte …. The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel.
NASHVILLE, TN
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
74K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy