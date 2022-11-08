Read full article on original website
No. 12 North Carolina women open with 91-59 victory
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Alyssa Ustby had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 20 points and grabbed nine boards and No. 12 North Carolina defeated Jackson State 91-59 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Paulina Paris and Eva Hodgson added 13...
Tar Heels one win away from ACC Coastal title as Wake Forest awaits
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Virginia sits at the bottom of the Coastal Division and North Carolina occupies the top spot. But no trip to Charlottesville is ever easy for the Tar Heels. Since 1981 Carolina-prior to Saturday- had won at UVA just four times. Mack Brown had never won there.
NC State, in pursuit of new beginning, dominant in season-opening win against Austin Peay
After the misery of last season, N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts is treating this one like a new beginning. He couldn’t have asked for a better performance in the Pack’s season-opener.
Expert Analysis: Hubert Davis' Signing Duo of Simeon Wilcher & Zayden High
The early signing period for college basketball recruiting begins Wednesday, Nov. 9. For North Carolina, that means that during the coming week Simeon Wilcher and Zayden High will officially become Tar Heels. Wilcher is an attacking 6-foot-4 guard from Roselle (N.J.) Catholic that committed in October 2021. High is a...
Holliday: Wolfpack on way to home field wins record
The great Lou Holtz era at NC State began with a tie at home against Maryland. But starting the next week against Syracuse, Holtz’s Wolfpack ripped off 16 straight wins at the place then known simply as Carter Stadium. From 1972 until early 1975 State beat all comers – the Marylands, North Carolinas, and Clemsons; the Pack even beat 7th ranked Penn State at home in 1974.
Coach K tries to 'not be in the way' as basketball season begins without him
How hands-off should the winningest college basketball coach be in his first season away from the controls?. Mike Krzyzewski said watching Duke's 71-44 win against Jacksonville on Monday "worked out great." Krzyzewski saw the game from home with his wife, Mickie, as his predecessor Jon Scheyer held his own in a position that's new for both of them.
Comment from Vols OC Alex Golesh shows exactly why Tennessee’s coaching staff is elite
Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh made some comments this week that show why UT’s coaching staff is elite and why the players believe in them so much. Golesh was asked by a reporter if Georgia out-schemed Tennessee in the Bulldogs’ 27-13 win. “They have 11 guys, they...
NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia
Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
Tennessee Vols get some good news despite questionable College Football Playoff ranking
The Tennessee Vols were undoubtedly a little disappointed on Tuesday night to see that they fell to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings after their 27-13 loss to Georgia. TCU, who was behind a one-loss Alabama team last week, was ranked above the Vols in this week’s rankings....
Undefeated Duke head coach gets cold water bath
Jon Scheyer is 1-0 in his first year as the Duke basketball head coach following the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils' 71-44 home victory over unranked Jacksonville on Monday night. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game To sweeten the moment, all of Scheyer's players awaited his ...
Rick Barnes explains decision to redshirt freshman guard DJ Jefferson
Rick Barnes revealed Tennessee's plans to redshirt freshman guard DJ Jefferson following the Vols' 75-43 win over Tennessee Tech in their season-opener on Monday night. Jefferson was the only scholarship player to not play in the win. "We are going to redshirt (him)," Barnes said afterwards when asked about Jefferson's...
Tough Debut for the Dores
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt could never get its offense going Monday night. Visiting Memphis took full advantage and ruined the Commodores’ season opener. Vandy fell 76-67 to its in-state foe on a night when it shot 41.1 percent from the floor and missed 18 3-pointers. The result overshadowed plenty of promising minutes from newcomers and left a sour taste in the mouth of Vanderbilt’s proven veterans.
Vanderbilt makes decision on coach who had shocking Kanye comments
A week after Vanderbilt Commodores’ defensive backs coach Dan Jackson posted on Facebook that Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) was “two steps ahead of everyone,” Vanderbilt has asked Jackson himself to “step back” from his job. That’s after Jackson deleted his initial Facebook post and posted an apology to Twitter, but also after he coached as normal in the Commodores’ 38-27 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday. Here’s the initial post, screenshotted by the Stop Antisemitism group on Twitter last Thursday afternoon:
Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
Cajun Steamer planning to open another Tennessee location
Birmingham’s Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill is getting ready to open its third Tennessee location early next year. The restaurant will be located in Hendersonville at 185 Indian Lake Blvd. and is slated to open in mid-January. It will be open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash
In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy...
New Titans stadium renderings include first-of-its-kind wraparound porches
New renderings have been released giving another look into the future of the Titans stadium, but there's still a long way to go until the development and funding plans are finally approved.
Montgomery County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Clarksville, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Tennessee Election Results: U.S. Congressional Races | November 8, 2022
Track election results for all nine U.S. House of Representatives races in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte Pike
The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte …. The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel.
