Sunnyside Police Chief Fired
(Sunnyside, WA) -- The City of Sunnyside has fired Police Chief Albert Escalera. In a press release, the city cited increased crime, officer-involved shootings, and reports of misconduct from within the department. “I have not come to this decision lightly, but ultimately believe my decision best serves the interests of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Court orders charges dismissed in Yakima against two deemed incompetent
Two men, including one accused of stabbing a Yakima County corrections officer in the neck, have had their assault charges dismissed without prejudice. Yakima County Superior Court judges ordered Patrick Joseph Lennartz and Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera into a civil commitment review after finding they were incompetent to stand trial. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Police investigate shooting death in Outlook
OUTLOOK, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gunshot victim at the Sunnyside Hospital late November 8, according to PIO Casey Schilperoort. They reportedly learned that a shooting had occurred around the Price Road and Outlook Road intersection. Detectives then went to investigate and process the scene.
KIMA TV
nbcrightnow.com
yaktrinews.com
YPD: 6 kids detained, released with weapons outside Yakima’s Davis HS
YAKIMA, Wash. — Six children were detained and later released outside of Davis High School on Tuesday afternoon when law enforcement and school officials received information that they might’ve been carrying weapons. According to PIO Yvette Inzunza of the Yakima Police Department, a police officer was informed and...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two people arrested after crashing stolen vehicle
PENDLETON – On Thursday afternoon, a Pendleton Police Department patrol officer observed a silver 2015 Honda Accord in the area of Stillman Park. The officer recognized the vehicle as being a confirmed stolen vehicle from a case being investigated by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Department from earlier in the day. Before the officer could turn around on the vehicle, it fled the area.
Former Kennewick General Hospital will become Benton County recovery center
KENNEWICK, Wash. — What was formerly the Kennewick General Hospital has been purchased by Benton County to create a new recovery center with the goal of addressing the mental health and addiction crises in the Tri-Cities communities. As announced by Benton County officials on Thursday, Nov. 10, the purchase of that building has been completed. Furthermore, the county has confirmed...
KXL
yaktrinews.com
elkhornmediagroup.com
Homicide investigation underway after woman dies in Pasco
PASCO – Detectives from the Pasco Police Department are investigating a homicide after officers found an unconscious female that appeared to have significant injuries consistent of being assaulted in the area of South 28th Avenue and West Hoskins Street around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The Pasco Fire Department provided basic...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bail set for man accused of shooting man in West Valley road-rage incident
A 22-year-old Yakima man accused of shooting a man who was with his ex-girlfriend on West Nob Hill Boulevard on Friday is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail. While Ryan Cole Slavens has no prior felony convictions, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Swan said a bail hold was warranted based on witness accounts and police reports of the incident in West Valley.
Pasco medics revived suspected assault victim, 24, who later died at hospital
PASCO, Wash. — Hours after she was found unconscious, a woman died from injuries consistent with a serious assault on Sunday evening, launching a homicide investigation in Franklin County. According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police Department, officers found the 24-year-old woman near the intersection of W Hopkins St & Rd 28 around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday,...
Andy Miller gives advice to the Benton County Prosecutor Elect
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — In the race between Eric Eisinger and Ryan Lukson for Benton County Prosecutor, we’re entering territory we haven’t seen in the county since the 80s. Prosecuting Attorney for the last 36 years for Benton County, Andy Miller is not up for reelection. Miller is the longest tenured county employee, as well as the longest tenured prosecutor...
FOX 11 and 41
Animal complaint turns into arrest Saturday night in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a house from an animal complaint. When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
Lucian’s family raising money to hire private investigator
YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly two months since little Lucian Munguia disappeared during a family outing Sept. 10 to Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima and investigators still haven’t seen any sign of him. Lucian’s mother Sandra Munguia said that’s why her family has been in contact with private investigators over the past month and a half, to see if...
Woman dies after being found beaten unconscious behind Pasco store
She died about 11 hours after being found.
Man arrested after chase, crash and shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – A man was arrested Friday after a shooting in Yakima. The call for help came in just after 3 p.m. after reports of a shooting at the intersection of 80th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard. When officers with the Yakima Police Department got to the scene, they said two vehicles had crashed and they found a...
