FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
No. 12 North Carolina women open with 91-59 victory
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Alyssa Ustby had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 20 points and grabbed nine boards and No. 12 North Carolina defeated Jackson State 91-59 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Paulina Paris and Eva Hodgson added 13...
Tar Heels one win away from ACC Coastal title as Wake Forest awaits
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Virginia sits at the bottom of the Coastal Division and North Carolina occupies the top spot. But no trip to Charlottesville is ever easy for the Tar Heels. Since 1981 Carolina-prior to Saturday- had won at UVA just four times. Mack Brown had never won there.
UNC offers Grimsley WR Terrell Anderson
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley High School junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson picked up another offer this week. UNC is the latest school to extend an offer to the three-star receiver, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds. According to 247Sports.com, Anderson is ranked the No. 59 wide receiver and...
Knight's 3rd career shutout lifts Panthers past Hurricanes
SUNRISE, Fla. — Spencer Knight made 40 saves in his first shutout of the season and the third of his career, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night. Nick Cousins, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett scored for Florida, which handed Carolina...
Holliday: Wolfpack on way to home field wins record
The great Lou Holtz era at NC State began with a tie at home against Maryland. But starting the next week against Syracuse, Holtz’s Wolfpack ripped off 16 straight wins at the place then known simply as Carter Stadium. From 1972 until early 1975 State beat all comers – the Marylands, North Carolinas, and Clemsons; the Pack even beat 7th ranked Penn State at home in 1974.
NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia
Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
Avelo Airlines announces new routes from RDU to Florida, will open base in February
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Avelo Airlines announced on Thursday it will open a base at Raleigh Durham International Airport. Avelo said it would expand its service with non-stop flights from RDU into Florida markets Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Sarasota and Fort Myers. Avelo President and CEO Andrew...
Skateboarder hit by SUV on dark road in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A skateboarder late Tuesday night was hit by an SUV in Smithfield. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Smithfield Police Department responded to the 2800 block of South Brightleaf Boulevard, where a witness told WRAL News a teenager on a skateboard was hit. A witness said...
Driver killed when car hits wood pile, flips upside down near Garner
RALEIGH, N.C. — A driver was killed Thursday when his car hit a pile of wood and flipped over. Troopers told WRAL News they responded around 1:15 a.m. to Ranch Farm Road near Old Stage Road. According to the State Highway Patrol, the driver was speeding and didn't turn...
Person jumped out of Raleigh apartment to escape fire
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person jumped out of a burning building on Wednesday to escape an apartment fire. Before 10 a.m., firefighters responded to the Pines of Ashton apartments off Sunnybrook Road near WakeMed's main campus. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 10:30 a.m., where smoke was billowing...
Police chief, K9 officer placed on leave in Bailey; Nash deputies called in to help
BAILEY, N.C. — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff's Office will work in the town of Bailey after the town's police chief and a K9 officer were placed on leave. Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News his office has been notified that Chief Cathy Callahan and police officer Evan Sokolove have been placed on leave.
'I'll definitely bring her something': Nash County man vows to pay it back to employee who convinced him to buy winning $100K Powerball ticket
Michael Buck needed some convincing to buy a Powerball ticket to test his luck at winning the record $2.04 billion jackpot. While Buck didn’t win the jackpot prize, the 62-year-old Rocky Mount man did win $100,000. “The girl at the pharmacy told me they sold Powerball tickets at customer...
Over 20 students on board bus trapped by power lines in Harnett County
A school bus was surrounded by live power lines, with a large tree blocking the roadway ahead and burning fire along the roadside in Harnett County around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The school bus, which is numbered 226, was from Harnett County High School, according to the school system's PIO....
Parents scared, angry after guns found on 3 school campuses this week
PINETOPS, N.C. — Harnett County parents are concerned and outraged regarding multiple recent incidents of guns being found on school campuses. Some are questioning just how safe it is to bring their children to school. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old student was charged with bringing a gun to his high...
'I was followed:' Students scared after multiple cases of indecent exposure on Franklin Street this week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Police arrested a 36-year-old man for indecent exposure near UNC Chapel Hill's campus on Wednesday night – and they're investigating at least two other separate incidents near campus. Keith Gaskins was arrested after being reported for indecent exposure on Sunday around 2:30 p.m. on...
Democratic candidate Rowe takes sizable lead in Wake County Sheriff election
The winner of the race for Wake County Sheriff will find themselves working to solve issues like staffing shortages among first responders, gun violence towards deputies, building meaningful connections with their community and managing an increase in violent crime in Wake County. Republican candidate and former sheriff Donnie Harrison is...
Wake County updates decades-old guidelines for outdoor shooting, target practice
After months of debate, rules for shooting outdoors in rural areas within Wake County are changing. The Wake County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday night to update a decades-old gun ordinance, increasing how far people must be from another home when firing a gun. The updated ordinance also requires shooters...
Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
Suspect in custody connected to the stabbing at the Days Inn in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police on Tuesday responded to a stabbing at the Days Inn at 3901 S. Wilmington St. Antonius Jackson, 39, is in custody with their connection to the stabbing incident that took place this morning at the Days Inn. Before 7 a.m., multiple officers with the Raleigh...
Man found dead on greenway near Crabtree Creek died of gunshot to head
RALEIGH, N.C. — An autopsy shows that Rodney Lewis Clark Jr., 21, died of a gunshot wound to the head. Clark's body was found on a trail near Crabtree Valley Mall on the afternoon of Sept. 29. According to the police report on his death, Clark and a co-worker...
