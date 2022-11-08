ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

No. 12 North Carolina women open with 91-59 victory

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Alyssa Ustby had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 20 points and grabbed nine boards and No. 12 North Carolina defeated Jackson State 91-59 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Paulina Paris and Eva Hodgson added 13...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC offers Grimsley WR Terrell Anderson

Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley High School junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson picked up another offer this week. UNC is the latest school to extend an offer to the three-star receiver, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds. According to 247Sports.com, Anderson is ranked the No. 59 wide receiver and...
GREENSBORO, NC
Knight's 3rd career shutout lifts Panthers past Hurricanes

SUNRISE, Fla. — Spencer Knight made 40 saves in his first shutout of the season and the third of his career, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night. Nick Cousins, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett scored for Florida, which handed Carolina...
RALEIGH, NC
Holliday: Wolfpack on way to home field wins record

The great Lou Holtz era at NC State began with a tie at home against Maryland. But starting the next week against Syracuse, Holtz’s Wolfpack ripped off 16 straight wins at the place then known simply as Carter Stadium. From 1972 until early 1975 State beat all comers – the Marylands, North Carolinas, and Clemsons; the Pack even beat 7th ranked Penn State at home in 1974.
RALEIGH, NC
NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia

Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
DURHAM, NC
Skateboarder hit by SUV on dark road in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A skateboarder late Tuesday night was hit by an SUV in Smithfield. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Smithfield Police Department responded to the 2800 block of South Brightleaf Boulevard, where a witness told WRAL News a teenager on a skateboard was hit. A witness said...
SMITHFIELD, NC
Person jumped out of Raleigh apartment to escape fire

RALEIGH, N.C. — A person jumped out of a burning building on Wednesday to escape an apartment fire. Before 10 a.m., firefighters responded to the Pines of Ashton apartments off Sunnybrook Road near WakeMed's main campus. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 10:30 a.m., where smoke was billowing...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
RALEIGH, NC
