HOUSTON (AP) — Clayton Tune threw three touchdowns and his last one of the day with 40 seconds left was the game winner when he found Matthew Golden as Houston beat Temple 43-36. Temple managed to reach the Houston 25-yard line but time expired. Temple used a 12-play, 73-yard drive that lasted five minutes that ended when E.J. Warner threw a 6-yard scoring pass to Zae Baines with 1:22 remaining to put the Owls up 36-35. Houston then used a mere 42 seconds to go 71 yards when Tune found found a wide-open Golden who he nearly overthrew. Warner threw for a Temple single-game record 486 yards.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO