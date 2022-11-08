ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UT Arlington breezes to 103-61 victory over Southwestern

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chendall Weaver had 20 points in UT Arlington’s 103-61 win against NAICU-member Southwestern. Weaver added six rebounds and four steals for the Mavericks (1-1). Taj Anderson scored 19 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, with two 3-pointers. Aaron Johnson-Cash was 7 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 18 points. Preston Hannah led the Pirates in scoring, finishing with 11 points.
