No. 25 Texas Tech faces Texas Southern, shoots for 23rd straight home win
No. 25 Texas Tech will chase its 23rd consecutive home victory when Texas Southern visits Lubbock on Thursday night. The
Is Mike Leach Done at Mississippi State? Fat Little Girlfriends Are Asking
In 2009 after a loss to Texas A&M, Mike Leach went on a rant in the Texas Tech postgame press conference, "The coaches failed to make our points more compelling than their fat little girlfriends. Now their fat little girlfriends have some obvious advantages. For one thing, their fat little girlfriends are telling them what they want to hear, which is ‘how great you are’ and ‘how easy it's going to be’ and we had a bunch of people who wanted to win the football game but nobody wanted to play the football game."
Texas Tech Cheerleader Goes Viral Push Pressing Teammates [Video]
When looking for an extremely underrated sport, especially at the collegiate level, my vote goes to cheerleading. Not only does it take an incredible amount of strength, but the coordination that goes into cheer is unreal. I mean, have you seen the routines they do? I can barely do a summersault without worrying I'll hurt myself and they get thrown up into the air while doing flips as if it’s as easy as walking.
Texas Tech Red Raiders Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks
An in-depth look at the starters on both sides of the ball for the Kansas Jayhawks.
texastech.com
Texas Tech adds five from the class of 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas – Head coach Craig Snider and Texas Tech softball welcomes in five from the class of 2023 on National Signing Day Wednesday. The class consists of three infielders, an outfielder and a utility player. All five signees hail from the state of Texas. Mimi Blackledge. Position: Utility.
momcollective.com
Future For Football: The Acevedo’s are ALL IN
This post is sponsored by Future for Football. We are proud to partner with organizations that invest positively in the lives of children. Holly joined our team about 5 minutes ago, and I’m betting Colten had no idea that meant he’d also be contributing to Lubbock Moms’ content. As we sourced information from our team to build resources about getting involved in a local youth league in partnership with Future for Football, this dedicated family came to mind immediately.
Sudan football player recovering after injury left him unconscious
A Sudan High School football player is now at home recovering after a scary injury that left him unconscious during last Friday night’s game against Ralls.
‘Girls Night Out’ Male Review Coming to Lubbock’s Jakes Backroom
It may be grey-sweatpants season, but non-consensual voyeurism isn't cool, so keep those eyeballs to yourself Jezebel. Ladies, if you're looking to ogle man bods in a socially acceptable way, then "Girls Night Out" may be for you. It's a male review happening at Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide) on December 10th. The event is 21 and up. From the Facebook Event Page:
The 10 Safest Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
The Lubbock ‘Weird’ Businesses We Wish We Could Resurrect From the Grave
Businesses fail or end for many reasons. Perhaps its a lack or sales, poor management, or simply because the owner wishes to seek new opportunities or retire. A business can be a fantastic idea, but for whatever reason, it ultimately evaporates. Lubbock has seen several really amazing and loved business...
Popular Lubbock Artist Debuts Captivating ‘Whimsical Storybook Pottery Show’
Lubbock artist, Kendra McCartney, will be debuting her collection of dreamy creatures on December 2nd, at Lubbock's First Friday Art Trail at 5 & J Gallery. If you are a fan of the art trail, this is definitely a stop you need to make. Kendra is a Texas Tech graduate...
Lubbockites Reveal How They Would Improve Lubbock If They Won the 1.9 Billion Powerball
The odds might be better that you'll be eaten by a shark while hit by lightening, but what if you DID when the 1.9 Billion Powerball tonight (11/7/2022)? Would you invest it, blow it, or use it for some good?. I asked a bunch of my Lubbock friends, "if you...
Have You Tested Out Lubbock’s Original Escape Room?
Trapped! Escape the Room, looks like a pretty fun way to spend an evening with your pals. It's been around for quite some time and for some reason, I still haven't made it over there. Probably because I'm always trapped at work. They offer four different escape rooms including The...
everythinglubbock.com
Popular Lubbock food truck sidelined after unfortunate accident
LUBBOCK, Texas — From “Frito Chili” mac and cheese to “Hot Cheeto” mac and cheese, if you’re a true Lubbock foodie, you’ve definitely heard of the Texas Mac Shack. Run by Texas Tech University students, the popular truck that serves more than 50 towns across the South Plains, has now been sidelined after an unfortunate accident.
Here’s 9 Things That Santa Could Bring Lubbock For Christmas
We know you're out there shopping already, maybe you could pick up a little something for the Hub City. So what does Lubbock need? I guess there's a whole bunch of things, but I've taken the liberty of putting together a little wish list. I think you'll join me in seeing these nine items will make life in Lubbock just a wee bit better.
Brand New Fajita Joint In Lubbock Offers Big Bags of Frozen Margaritas To-Go
Fajitas Pete's just opened in Lubbock, Texas. I've been snooping around online and the menu looks incredible, but, I think the bag of frozen margaritas to-go is really what's calling my name. The franchise celebrated its grand opening in the hub city a little over a week ago, and so far, customers seem pleased with their experience.
Vitality Bowls Sets Opening Date For South Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about Vitality Bowls setting up a second location in Lubbock. Well, it is finally time to check it out and enjoy it. While I've never eaten at Vitality Bowls, looking at their food and menu options is making me hungry and excited. Some fan favorites items on the menu include the Energy Bowl (with organic acai, goji berries and bee pollen), the Dragon Bowl (featuring organic pitaya, coconut milk and bananas) and their signature Breakfast Bowl (with organic acai, strawberries and honey).
Lubbock Is Still Tornado Country
Believe it or not, tornados are a threat in the Hub City. The question, "Does Lubbock get tornadoes?" is frequently asked online. It's my guess the question is asked by people considering moving here for employment or school. Of course, the town was ripped apart on May 11th, 1970, and I don't know how people can imagine something like that is a "one and done".
Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested October 31-November 1
The first Monday in November is here and it feels a bit strange due to the time change. I am one of those people that can not be bothered enough to change the time on his car radio and I will wait until next time change. With the time change...
