Q&A: Dan Frankel talks abortion, Pitt’s in-state tuition discount ahead of Tuesday’s midterms

The weather in Pittsburgh is very indecisive, going up to about 70 degrees this past weekend. However, this coming weekend the average temperature is about 40 degrees, and it is only going to get colder. The winter weather in Pittsburgh, especially in December, January and February, is very brutal, making it hard to explore this beautiful city. Hopefully this is a good guide for fun things to do indoors either by yourself or with your friends without having to go outside.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO