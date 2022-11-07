Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Man indicted for death of 1-year-old in Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks man was indicted Thursday on charges of murder related to the death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child. Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. Specific details have been omitted to protect the victims’ identities. According to a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Teen dead after house fire in North Pole
NORTH POLE, Alaska (KTUU) - A teen is dead after a house fire in North Pole on Tuesday afternoon, according to a dispatch from the Alaska Division of Fire and Life Safety. At 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, North Star Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were called to a fire at a two-story home in North Pole.
guideposts.org
Is the North Pole Real? Welcome to North Pole, Alaska
Travel to North Pole, Alaska, where you’ll find a real Santa Claus ,a reindeer academy, and volunteers who answer every letter to Santa. As Christmas approaches, a sense of childlike wonder and curiosity fills the air. Kids, and even adults, might be wondering… Is the North Pole real? Look no further than North Pole, Alaska!
kinyradio.com
Young woman found deceased in accidental fire
North Pole, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday afternoon, the North Star Volunteer Fire Department received a report of a residential structure fire in North Pole. Crews found the 2-story single-family residence moderately involved around 12:55 p.m. While fire suppression efforts were underway, additional crews made entry into the structure and...
kinyradio.com
USDA grant to allow Alaska Tribes Extension Program to expand
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service a $730,585 grant for its Alaska Tribes Extension Program as part of a $71 million investment to help underserved communities. UAF associate professor Heidi Rader said the Alaska Tribes Extension Program...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Anchorage to Fairbanks
If you've ever dreamed of experiencing Alaska's monumental energy and love the outdoors, this is the road trip for you. This road trip provides beautiful wilderness hiking opportunities, world-class fishing, and a chance to experience the natural light show of the Northern Lights. The 360-mile road trip from Anchorage to...
alaskapublic.org
Activists blockade road leading to Nenana-area agricultural project
Activists blocked a road leading into the Nenana Totchaket Agricultural Project for two days last week. Members of Alaska-based Native Movement set up the blockade after work began on a road leading into the agricultural project, located just west of Nenana, in the Interior. The activists want state officials to reconsider their plans for both the road and agriculture project.
Records list AG Treg Taylor as member of political group behind scathing attack ads
Fairbanks Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki does not live in his mother’s basement. She doesn’t even have one. And yet, in the final days of his closely fought re-election race against Republican Jim Matherly, Kawasaki is defending himself and answering questions from constituents who have read satirical ads sent through the mail by a group called […] The post Records list AG Treg Taylor as member of political group behind scathing attack ads appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks man charged with 1st Degree Murder in Washington Drive homicide
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) has reported a homicide that took place early this morning in the neighborhood of Washington Drive in Fairbanks. Around 2 a.m., Monday morning, a caller alerted the Fairbanks Communications Center stating that they had heard gunshots coming from a neighbor’s house, then witnessed a man walk out of the residence and throw a gun on the ground, according to a FPD press release.
Natives radicalized against farms block bridge to state agricultural land meant for food sustainability in Alaska
The Nenana Tribe and the radical Native Movement out of Fairbanks have blocked a bridge to the new agricultural district outside of the City of Nenana, where 26 of 27 state parcels have been sold to private entities for the purpose of growing food for Alaska. The tribe and Native Movement say that the bridge to the area belongs to the tribe.
webcenterfairbanks.com
FPD detectives investigate death of 1-year-old-girl
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) detectives are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl. Friday morning, the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center received notification of a death of a child near 1600 Central Avenue, according to a FPD press release. Fairbanks Police and Fairbanks Fire Department medics responded...
webcenterfairbanks.com
A man is dead after routine traffic stop
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A man is dead after a routine traffic stop made by the Alaska State Troopers (AST). Early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m. October 16, AST observed a vehicle with varying speed, weaving in its lane and pulled the vehicle over for suspected driving under the influence.
