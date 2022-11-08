Read full article on original website
PWMania
Nikki Cross Crowned New WWE 24/7 Champion and Disposes Title (Video)
A new champion has been crowned in the return of the WWE 24/7 Championship. The new Nikki Cross challenged Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship this week on WWE RAW. In a competitive match, Cross won the title in under five minutes. Cross recently made a comeback, dropped the superhero...
411mania.com
Mia Yim Makes WWE Raw Return, Allies With The Club
The Club have their equalizer to deal with Rhea Ripley in their war with Judgement Day, and it’s the returning Mia Yim. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, The Judgment Day came out so Finn Balor could answer Seth Rollins’ US Championship Open Challenge but were interrupted by The Club. AJ Styles said that the problem with their rivalry was that it was consistently three against four. He noted that they didn’t find anyone to deal with Ripley; instead, she found them. Yim then attacked Ripley on the outside of the ring and revealed herself before The Club brawled with the Judgment Day and Dominik took a Styles Clash before everyone retreated.
wrestlinginc.com
Veteran WWE Star Returns To Raw For Match With Austin Theory
Veteran WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin returned to "WWE Raw" this week for his first singles match in nearly nine months. Before the show, Benjamin confronted Austin Theory in a backstage segment, telling Mr. Money in the Bank that he has "failed to live up to the hype," and will never be on the level of top WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
wrestlingrumors.net
Championship Dropped In The Trash On Monday Night Raw, Possibly Finished
That’s it? There are a lot of titles under the WWE umbrella and some of them are among the most well known championships in all of wrestling. It means a lot for a wrestler to win one of them but it can also mean a lot for someone to lose it as well. This time though, someone seemed to have lost a title, though not in the traditional way. She might even be happy about it.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Returning Soon
The Bloodline have been dominating the WWE landscape for some time now, and the group recently set their sights on Sheamus when they assaulted him with a steel chair on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Following the show WWE announced a storyline injury for Sheamus when it was revealed that...
411mania.com
WWE News: Dana Brooke Comments on 24/7 Title Being Tossed in the Trash, Nikki Cross Challenges Anyone to Stop Her, Raw Video Highlights
– As noted, Nikki Cross won the 24/7 title last night on WWE Raw and then promptly threw thew title in the trash. Former champion Dana Brooke was not happy with the development as she noted on Twitter. Dana Brooke wrote, Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate…...
Jim Ross Confirms Working With 'Dark Side Of The Ring' For Junkyard Dog Episode
Jim Ross will return to "Dark Side of the Ring." Jim Ross has been involved with "Dark Side of the Ring" for past episodes, but previously stated that he would no longer appear on the show as he felt he was misrepresented in the edit. Things have seemingly smoothed over Ross has now revealed that he's working on a "Dark Side of the Ring" episode focused on Junkyard Dog.
wrestleview.com
Austin Theory cashes in the Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE Raw
As of Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, Austin Theory is no longer Mr. Money in the Bank. Theory is the fifth WWE Superstar to fail at a Money in the Bank cash-in. Theory cashed in the briefcase on Seth Rollins’ for a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Theory lost after involvement from Bobby Lashley.
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman Says WWE Star Has Impacted Brock Lesnar's Psyche
Brock Lesnar has well established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the landscape of mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling. Defeating the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns and The Rock, Lesnar evidently slayed some of the best performers that WWE has offered him up. However, a bout with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley had been 20 years in the making.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
PWMania
Ric Flair Calling Some People Out “Big Time” Regarding the Plane Ride From Hell
Ric Flair did not appear in the opening intro video of Crown Jewel, but he did appear in the opening intro video of RAW. Ric was asked why he wasn’t in the opening of Crown Jewel:. “I have no idea. Here’s the deal. I don’t care what anybody says....
wrestletalk.com
Ric Flair Not Happy About WWE Star Appearing On Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is not happy to see one name return to our screens on Raw. The Nature Boy was watching the November 7 edition of Raw when he described JBL’s presence as a ‘joke.’. Ric Flair referred to John Bradshaw Layfield’s history of controversy...
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Star Receives Release From The Company
Impact Wrestling has granted Lady Frost her release. Frost was released in October, according to Fightful Select, months after she requested the promotion. Initially, Impact had no intention of granting the release. However, before the most recent television tapings, that changed, and the company granted the release. Several individuals within...
Nikki Cross Comments On Leaving The WWE 24/7 Title On The Floor At WWE Raw
Nikki Cross won the WWE 24/7 Title on Monday's WWE Raw when she defeated Dana Brooke. As she was walking backstage alongside Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai), Cross approached a trash can and attempted to drop the belt into the trash can, but missed. The title ended up on the floor next to the trash can as Cross and Damage CTRL kept walking.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Wants To Face Brock Lesnar In WWE Gimmick Match
At WWE Crown Jewel, the wrestling world witnessed history, the first time Brock Lesnar squeaked his way through a victory in the WWE while looking like the lesser man in the contest. After being thoroughly decimated by Bobby Lashley, Lesnar landed a corner-assisted roll-up pin combination, getting the victory over "The All Mighty" by the skin of his teeth. After the match, Lashley continued the beat-down on Lesnar, continuing to show that he was the alpha that night, locking in his patented "Hurt Lock" until Lesnar's face went tomato red.
wrestlinginc.com
Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE
The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
