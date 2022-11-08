Read full article on original website
MDC
5d ago
You are an insignificant American Marxist, and someone such as Skaggs perceives you as fecal material wedged in their shoe heel. Please go back to California and take your views with you.
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
KOAT 7
What's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Republican Party took a loss at this year's election. So, what's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico moving forward?. KOAT Political Analyst Brian Sanderoff, believes many factors could've contributed to their loss. "Many people thought that these races would be tighter in the...
pinonpost.com
Ronchetti concedes hard-fought governor’s race: Read his statement
On Thursday, Republican former candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti released a formal concession letter via social media after Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was projected to be the winner of the heated gubernatorial contest:. Unfortunately, things did not turn out the way we hoped on Tuesday night. After a long...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Unofficial NM election results
Unofficial results from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office. Visit https://electionresults.sos.state.nm.us/default.aspx. Incumbent Democrat Hector Balderas was term limited. State Treasurer. Democrat Laura M. Montoya: 363,503. Republican Harry B. Montoya: 322,194. Incumbent Democrat Tim Eichenberg was term limited. State Auditor. Democrat Joseph Maestas: 392,237. Libertarian Travis Sanchez: 243,245. Incumbent...
KVIA
Gabe Vasquez claims victory in NM Dist. 2 race against incumbent Congresswoman Yvette Herrell
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Former Las Cruces city council Gabe Vasquez is claiming victory Wednesday after squeaking a slim lead over incumbent Yvette Herrell in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District. The razor-tight race had each candidate with 50% of the vote. Vasquez, a democrat, had 1,224 votes more than...
Have New Mexico’s U.S. House districts ever been all blue?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) — With the post-election announcement that Democrat Gabe Vasquez won the election for New Mexico’s southern congressional district, the state’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives is turning completely blue in 2023. But it’s not the first time. Since 1983, New Mexico has been represented by three representatives in the U.S. House. […]
krwg.org
A Republican voter weighs in on election night in New Mexico
At a Republican watch party in Las Cruces, KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker talked with a GOP voter who shared his thoughts on the election and the Republican effort to connect with voters in southern New Mexico. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived...
Republican concedes race for New Mexico House seat
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell conceded defeat Wednesday in a close-fought race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, clearing a path toward victory for Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez. Herrell congratulated Vasquez as more votes were tallied but also blasted recent changes to the...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona governor candidate Katie Hobbs addresses supporters
Hobbs addressed supporters during a post-election event held by the Arizona Democratic Party. No projections for the race have been made by major media organizations.
elpasomatters.org
In El Paso and other Texas border counties, Republicans show little gains
Republican congressional nominee Irene Armendariz-Jackson went on Steve Bannon’s live-streamed program in September to outline why El Paso was poised to support a far-right Republican after decades of Democratic dominance. “I can tell you that with over 80% of the population being Hispanic, people are conservative, they’re angry, they’re...
Couy Griffin is New Mexico’s fly in the ointment
Looking westward and north to Arizona and Colorado, New Mexico should count itself lucky three days after Election Day. Vote counting continues in those states. Here in New Mexico, no major disruptions marred Election Day and the vast majority of contests, including the governor’s race, slipped into history Tuesday night without any drama. Even the state’s marquee federal race, the 2nd Congressional District featuring Democrat Gabe Vasquez and Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell, with its potential national implications, ended quietly with Vasquez winning by 1,300 votes and Herrell conceding defeat.
KOAT 7
Voter turnout in New Mexico's midterm election
Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm in New Mexico was more than 50%. According to data released by the New Mexico Secretary of State's office, 52% of registered voters went to the polls to vote for in the midterm election in New Mexico. Voter turnout was down from 56% in...
How do the results of New Mexico’s governor’s race compare to 2020 presidential numbers?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you probably know the headline result: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham won reelection. But which counties provided the most support for the incumbent governor, and where did Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti get a sizable share of the votes? KRQE News 13 is breaking down the numbers, looking closer at […]
jackcentral.org
Arizona election results continue to be counted
The polls closed yesterday and the results in Arizona are still too early to call. As ballots continue to be continued, results for propositions 128, 209 and 211 have been the first to be called by the Associated Press. Proposition 128, allowing voter initiatives to be repealed or amended by...
arizonasuntimes.com
Democrats Lead in Arizona on Election Night, But Hope Remains Strong for Republicans
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Election night is well underway in Arizona, and despite some issues during the day in Maricopa County, votes are currently being tabulated. At the time of writing, tallied votes show Democrats leading across the state, but a data expert said Republican victories are not out of the question yet.
krwg.org
John Block is the representative-elect for New Mexico's 51st District
According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State, John Block is set to be the new representative for District 51 in New Mexico. He spoke with Jonny Coker on election night. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for...
Congressional swing district too early to call in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell vied for a second term in office Tuesday on a conservative platform of strict border security and unfettered support for the oil industry, in a congressional district that stretches from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields and portions of Albuquerque. Democratic nominee Gabe Vasquez campaigned to flip the majority-Hispanic district on support for more equitable access to economic opportunity, a humanitarian approach to immigration and greater accountability for climate change in a major energy production region. Vasquez, a former Las Cruces city councilor, also emphasized his Hispanic heritage and an upbringing along the border in a working-class, immigrant family. A victory by Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District would preserve a Republican foothold in a state where Democrats have otherwise dominated elections for federal and statewide offices.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Winners subdued as count runs late
The scene at the Mick’s 33 election watch party downtown was subdued, as Democratic candidates Sheriff-elect Raul Villanueva, former state Rep. Rudy Martinez and Grant County Commission Chair Chris Ponce awaited results alongside their supporters. Results from the county were somewhat delayed due to write-in ballots for Manuel Maldonado, running against fellow Democrat Villanueva for sheriff.
KVIA
Doña Ana County Sheriff election heats up
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Incumbent Sheriff Kim Stewart faces Republican candidate Byron Hollister for the position of Sheriff of Doña Ana County. Hollister is a former Co-Commander of the U.S. Marshal Service. In a candidate forum back in October Hollister said that the most important issue is the protection...
12news.com
Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show
PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
KOAT 7
Las Cruces residents react to close call in CD2 race
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cafe de Mesilla is a popular breakfast spot located in the heart of Las Cruces. It's a place Shirley Peroutka and Jay Parnes often visit together. Two good friends with a wealth of knowledge. Especially when it comes to politics. "It's hard to avoid. It...
