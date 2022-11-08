In addition, a TBS title match between Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose has been made, and Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal will team up to take on Darby Allin and Sting. On Wednesday’s Dynamite, Saraya came out and confirmed that she has been 100% cleared, saying that AEW was her house. Baker and Saraya ended up getting into a war of words, with Baker saying that she didn’t recall Saraya laying one single brick in AEW. Saraya countered back, mentioning how she fought tough battles publicly and has been wrestling for far longer than Baker, who she accused of getting every opportunity handed to her by Tony Khan. Saraya ended the segment by announcing the match for Full Gear.

17 HOURS AGO