Top WWE Star Reportedly Returning Soon
The Bloodline have been dominating the WWE landscape for some time now, and the group recently set their sights on Sheamus when they assaulted him with a steel chair on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Following the show WWE announced a storyline injury for Sheamus when it was revealed that...
Updated Card For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling
Big Time Wrestling his hosting Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring for the first time since 2010, and an updated card for the event is online. BTW has the following lineup set for the show, which takes place on November 27th in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat &...
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
Roman Reigns Hits Unexpected Milestone As WWE Champion
Roman Reigns' WWE world championship reign officially reached 800 days on Tuesday after he successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Saturday's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Reigns' dominance over WWE's main event scene began in 2020 when he won the Universal Championship at Payback just one week after returning from hiatus at SummerSlam 2020. With his new "Tribal Chief" persona and Paul Heyman at his side, he began to rack up successful title defenses — beating Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre and Logan.
Backstage News On Bobby Roode's Injury Status And WWE Return
Bobby Roode, who last performed in the ring for WWE on June 25 at a house show in Amarillo, Texas, is reportedly on his way back. According to PWInsider, Roode was recently spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, a city regularly visited by seriously injured and recovering WWE performers. As a result of Roode's recent follow-up trip to Birmingham, PWi was told that Roode is set to return to television soon after seemingly overcoming the worst of his injury troubles.
The Producers For Last Night’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed
You can check out a complete list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE RAW below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle match. * Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match. * Jason Jordan produced all...
WWE RAW News – JBL/Baron Corbin, The Bloodline/The New Day, More
As seen during Monday night’s episode of RAW, Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander in a singles match. You can check out some highlights from that bout below:. Also on RAW, Matt Riddle came out to assist The New Day in their ongoing battle with The Bloodline. Prior to The...
WWE Monday Night RAW Full Results – 11/7/22 – Seth Rollins US Open Challenge And More
Tonight’s Monday Night RAW is an interesting one as there has been very little in the way of hype. However, the road to Survivor Series starts tonight as well as the fall out from WWE Crown Jewel. The only segment announced at the time of this writing is an open challenge from United States Champion Seth Rollins.
Two New Matches Announced For Thursday’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
We have two new matches announced for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The company announced on Tuesday that Bully Ray will face off against Zicky Dice, while G-Sharpe will face Bhupinder Gujarr in singles action. You can check out the updated lineup for tomorrow night’s episode...
Logan Paul Teases Match With Major WWE Star
YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul has teased a potential match with former WWE World Champion-turned-actor John Cena. In a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of Givemesport, WrestleVotes said that John Cena should be making an appearance at the next WrestleMania, and that he “should be wrestling” at the event. In...
WWE News: KAIRI Reacts To Asuka and IYO SKY Promo Battle, Top 20 Seth Rollins Moments, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event
– One moment from Monday’s WWE RAW that went viral was a promo exchange from Asuka and IYO SKY, which was in Japanese. In a post on Twitter, Asuka’s former tag team partner KAIRI reacted to it. – WWE has released a new video showing the top 20...
Spoiler on a Steel Cage match to be added to AEW Full Gear
On Wednesday night, AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode that will air on TNT from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. In the opening segment of the show, it was confirmed that Luchasaurus would wrestle Jungle Boy in a Steel Cage match at Full Gear. Jungle Boy issued the...
AEW News: Ethan Page Advances In World Title Eliminator Tournament, Bryan Danielson Beats Sammy Guevara On Dynamite
Ethan Page is the first name to advance in the World Title Eliminator tournament, winning his match on AEW Dynamite. Page defeated Eddie Kingston on tonight’s show to advance in the tournament. He will face the winner of Friday’s AEW Rampage match between Bandido and RUSH in the semifinals.
Daily Update: Roman Reigns record, Asuka & IYO SKY, Jim Ross
NWA's Billy Corgan confused by Nick Aldis' actions, thinks he's 'working an angle'. The Young Bucks file trademark for 'The Wayward Sons'. WWE announces 'The Search for Africa's Next Superstar'. Latest Audio:. Latest Free YouTube Video:. INLINE. This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. *Match and performer of the week. *WWE business...
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (11/9/22)
Tonight, AEW Dynamite will air live on TBS from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, continuing the Road to Full Gear. Tonight’s Dynamite will feature Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a 2 of 3 Falls match, as well as Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament for Full Gear.
First WarGames Match Set For WWE Survivor Series
We have some participants for the first WarGames match to take place at WWE Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, it was made official that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will be on one team against a team that includes Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. The...
Shawn Michaels' NXT Deadline Announcement, Two Championship Matches, More Set For 11/15 WWE NXT
The November 15 episode of WWE NXT is stacked. NXT on November 15 will put the road to the upcoming NXT Deadline event on December 10 into high gear as both major NXT Championships will be defended. Bron Breakker will defend his WWE NXT Championship against Von Wagner. Also, Mandy...
Saraya vs. Britt Baker announced for AEW Full Gear
In addition, a TBS title match between Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose has been made, and Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal will team up to take on Darby Allin and Sting. On Wednesday’s Dynamite, Saraya came out and confirmed that she has been 100% cleared, saying that AEW was her house. Baker and Saraya ended up getting into a war of words, with Baker saying that she didn’t recall Saraya laying one single brick in AEW. Saraya countered back, mentioning how she fought tough battles publicly and has been wrestling for far longer than Baker, who she accused of getting every opportunity handed to her by Tony Khan. Saraya ended the segment by announcing the match for Full Gear.
Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose To Square Off For TBS Championship At AEW Full Gear
The anticipation has been building, and now an official match is set. During Dynamite Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling announced an official match between Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear, and it will be for the TBS Championship. After weeks of the two going back and forth due to Rose stealing the belt from Cargill, with the latter having no luck getting it back, she will now have her opportunity in an ironic title defense at AEW‘s upcoming pay-per-view.
Stephanie McMahon On WWE Women’s History Made At Crown Jewel
WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has touted WWE Crown Jewel as another page in the history books. McMahon took to Twitter to point out that Heather McLaughlin was WWE’s first female photographer to be ringside for a show in Saudi Arabia. Praising the other women who were part...
