ksl.com
Hall in: BYU freshman Dallin Hall proving he can play right away for young squad
PROVO — At this time last year, Dallin Hall was knocking doors in Fresno, California, as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, working through a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic while also taking two years away from basketball at his dream school. By Monday night, the...
ksl.com
Utah moves up to No. 13 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
SALT LAKE CITY — In the second week of the release of the College Football Playoff rankings, Utah got some good news. Utah got a convincing win on the field against Arizona on Saturday to move to 5-1 in Pac-12 play, and moved up one spot to No. 13 in the latest playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night on ESPN. The rankings don't likely mean much for the Utes, whose playoff opportunities have withered, but it keeps Utah in contention for a potential New Year's Six bid, though the Rose Bowl seems like the only option.
ksl.com
Taylor Funk, Utah State surge to 75-58 win over Utah Valley to open the season
LOGAN — A 6-foot-9 forward is not supposed to rebound the ball, dribble up the floor, pull up from the logo, and hit a 3-pointer. Utah State's Taylor Funk is not your average 6-foot-9 forward, though. Funk, the highly sought-after St. Joseph's transfer, did just that in his first...
ksl.com
Ogden elects 2nd woman of color to school board in diverse district
OGDEN — Ogden has elected its second person of color to the school board in two years. Stacy Bernal beat two-term incumbent Doug Barker, winning 65% of the vote, according to results as of Wednesday. Bernal joins Arlene Anderson, who in 2020 became the first Hispanic school board member elected in over a decade. Incumbent Amber Allred won Ogden's other open school board seat this year.
ksl.com
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
RIVERDALE — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
ksl.com
Get Gephardt: Utah landscaper loses license for taking money then 'abandoning' jobs
WEST JORDAN — Last August, Brandee Lim hired Transform Landscaping and Concrete to do a bunch of work in the backyard of her West Jordan home. She paid $13,800 for trees, sprinklers, pavers, some fake grass and a fence. According to the contract, the work would be completed in four and a half weeks.
ksl.com
Here's what preliminary election results say about education issues in Orem, Davis County
OREM — After many years of exploring the option, Orem residents on Tuesday got the long-awaited chance to vote on splitting from the Alpine School District. Preliminary election results released Tuesday night indicate that Orem Proposition 2 may not pass. As of Tuesday night, 72.78% of voters whose ballots...
ksl.com
Utah business owner pays off West Jordan school's lunch credit
WEST JORDAN — The inflation crisis is taking a toll on families trying to afford to pay for their kids' lunches. That's what one West Jordan Elementary school is witnessing, and that's why the principal is so thankful for a donor who has stepped in to help. Westvale Elementary...
ksl.com
Police concerned about 2 teens missing from Utah County area
SPANISH FORK — Spanish Fork police are concerned about the safety of two teens who have been missing since late Friday night. A third teen that was thought to be with Katiana Peterson and Elijah Seeley has been found. Katiana Peterson, age 14, and Elijah Seeley, age 13, are...
ksl.com
Here are the latest ballot count updates across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Although all of Utah's congressional races have been called, election workers are still tallying votes across the state. Several counties updated their election results again Wednesday evening. The majority of Utahns are still opposed to a ballot measure that would allow the state Legislature to...
ksl.com
Rose Park neighbors looking for man roaming streets while exposed
SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park neighborhood is on high alert after a neighbor caught a man creeping around his home while exposing his lower body. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday. The man, who did not want to go on camera for safety reasons, said later that morning, he noticed he had missed someone at his door in the overnight hours. When he checked his cameras, he couldn't believe what he saw.
ksl.com
Police searching for endangered girl in South Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police are asking the public for help finding a girl in state custody who ran away from the Juvenile Receiving Center in South Salt Lake on Wednesday. Two girls fled the receiving center at 177 W. Price Ave. (3610 South) just after 11 a.m., after activating a fire alarm as a diversion, South Salt Lake police said in a news release. One of the girls was located and returned to youth services, but Aaliyah Lizarraga, 13, had not been located as of 11 p.m.
ksl.com
Utahn called 'predator' and charged with assaulting women at party faces new charges
WEST VALLEY CITY — The former administrator of a popular Facebook group used for inviting singles to parties — a man already facing numerous charges of sexually assaulting women — faces new criminal charges after another alleged victim stepped forward, this time in Salt Lake County. Kevin...
ksl.com
Lehi police lift shelter-in-place order prompted by shots fired in home
LEHI — Police lifted a shelter-in-place order late Monday for residents after shots were fired in a neighborhood in Lehi. The shelter-in-place order was issued in a reverse 911 call to residents in the area of 8000 N. 9550 West just before 9 p.m. It remained in place for just under two hours.
ksl.com
Lehi begins removing more than 300 trees from neighborhood
LEHI — The city of Lehi began the process of removing more than 300 trees from a neighborhood, despite complaints from residents who claim the move will reduce the value of their homes and decrease their curbside appeal. The City Council approved the decision in July, in order to...
ksl.com
Man convicted of killing boy in DUI crash doesn't believe alcohol was only factor
UTAH STATE PRISON — Carl "CJ" Wayne Johnson doesn't deny he hit and killed a 4-year-old boy in a crosswalk in 2019 while driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit. But the Salt Lake man doesn't believe alcohol was the only factor in the tragic incident. "I...
ksl.com
3 sentenced to federal prison in Bountiful stolen guns case
SALT LAKE CITY — Three people convicted in connection with the theft of over a dozen firearms from a Bountiful store will collectively serve 6½ years in federal prison. Sateki Lao, 42, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and stealing firearms. He was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to 24 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons with credit for time served. After his prison term, he'll be placed on supervised release for three years. Court records also show he's been given permission to visit his children in Missouri before beginning his prison term on Jan. 18, 2023.
ksl.com
Mother charged in abuse death of 3-year-old says she was threatened into taking plea deal
OGDEN — A mother charged with aggravated homicide in the malnourishment death of her 3-year-old daughter says she was threatened that she would have to "bury another kid" if she didn't accept a plea deal. Portions of phone calls made while Brenda Emile, 28, was in jail will be...
ksl.com
16-year-old girl hospitalized after being hit by car while walking to school
CENTERVILLE — A 16-year-old is in critical condition with "very significant" injuries after being hit by a car while walking to school on Wednesday, police said. The girl was walking east across Main Street at 2025 North in Centerville when the collision occurred at 11:28 a.m., according to police. The girl was in a marked school crossing near Reading Elementary School — the school zone wasn't active at the time — when she was struck by a Toyota Highlander traveling south.
