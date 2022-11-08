Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Citrus County Chronicle
Nets pull away late, take down Clippers 110-95
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 27 points, Seth Curry added 22 and the Brooklyn Nets broke free midway through the fourth quarter Saturday for a 110-95 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Nic Claxton had 13 points and 14 rebounds as the Nets improved to 4-1 since...
Citrus County Chronicle
Porzingis has 31, Wizards beat Jazz 121-112 for 3rd straight
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 121-112 on Saturday night for their season-high third straight victory. Corey Kispert hit all six of his field goals, four...
Citrus County Chronicle
Embiid scores season-best 42 points, 76ers top Hawks 121-109
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had a season-high 42 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers turned a blistering shooting performance in the first half into a 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. “The standards are high and I'm OK with that,” said Embiid, who...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pacers use big fourth quarter to beat Raptors 118-104
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 22 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers used a dominant fourth quarter to beat the Toronto Raptors 118-104 on Saturday night. Tyrese Haliburton shook off a 3-for-14 shooting night with 15 assists for the Pacers, who...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ball plays after missing 13 Hornets games with ankle sprain
MIAMI (AP) — LaMelo Ball is finally back with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets’ point guard — an All-Star a year ago — made his season debut Saturday night at Miami and was in the starting lineup. He was inactive for each of Charlotte’s first 13 games because of a sprained left ankle, an injury that occurred in the preseason.
With Bowl Eligibility Gone, Cal Turns Attention to the 125th Big Game
Bears will take a six-game losing streak into Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium.
Oregon, UCLA Tumble in College Football Coaches Poll for Week 12
The Pac-12’s hectic Saturday caused a shake-up in this week’s coaches poll.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jarred Tinordi's 2nd goal sends Blackhawks past Ducks 3-2
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks scored two early goals, dominated possession for long stretches thereafter and soundly outworked the Chicago Blackhawks in likely their best performance of a tough season. They went home with yet another loss because Jarred Tinordi turns into a scoring machine whenever the...
Alabama Moves Up In the Polls After Ole Miss Victory
The Tide along with several program shift up with Oregon and others being upset over the weekend.
Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win Over Indiana
Although the top five remained the same, the Buckeyes picked up one more first-place vote than last week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — For 14 seasons, Philadelphia Flyers fans were used to seeing Claude Giroux set up a pair of goals and helping his team win a game. On Saturday, they saw it again, but for the first time it didn’t help the Flyers. Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1.
Citrus County Chronicle
Some fans bummed no beer sold at NFL pregame fest in Munich
MUNICH (AP) — For Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Martin Stelzer, football and beer go hand in hand. On Sunday, the Austrian and anyone else looking for a cold one at the NFL's pre-game fan festival outside Allianz Arena struck out.
