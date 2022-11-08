Area police reports

State patrol---

Nov. 1, 7:45 p.m., at milepost 10 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Iris Restemayer, 57, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Nov. 1, 8:45 p.m, at milepost 27 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Mike Harper, 42, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 2:08 p.m., at Defiance Williams County Line Road and Ohio 49 in Defiance County's Milford Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Courtney Goebel, 42, Edgerton, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Louann Warner, 48, Hicksville, and both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Warner was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Goebel was cited for failure to yield.

Thursday, 3:27 p.m., on County Road 424 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Shaylee Garrett, 17, Antwerp, sustained heavy damage when it left the north side of the roadway and struck utility pole guide wires. Garrett was cited for failure to control.

Friday, 4:40 a.m., on County Road F in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Gregory Diamente, 54, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 10:50 a.m., on Township Road 131 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Stephen Leathers, 23, Van Wert, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 1:10 p.m., on U.S. 30 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a westbound tractor-trailer driven by Perry Proctor, 55, Deerfield, N.H., sustained heavy damage when it rolled onto its side in the roadway due to a crosswind. Proctor and passenger, Tracy Herbert, 39, Deerfield, N.H., were taken by Payne EMS to Van Wert Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Saturday, 2:03 p.m., at milepost 2 on Ohio 191 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Abbie Meyer, 17, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, striking a ditch on the west side. She was taken by a family member to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan for possible injuries. She was cited for failure to control.

Saturday, 4:33 p.m., at milepost 13 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kristoffer Bell, 19, Holiday City, sustained heavy damage when it left the north side of the roadway, struck some small trees and came to rest in a ditch. Bell was cited for failure to control.

Saturday, 7:22 p.m., at milepost 3 on Ohio 15 in Ney, a southbound vehicle driven by Kathy Jewell, 67, 1460 Mustang Drive, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 10:57 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 191 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Russel Wagner, 48, Stryker, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance sheriff---

Oct. 31, 3:53 a.m., on West Main Street, just west of Water Street in Ney, a westbound vehicle driven by Tyler Henne, 28, Bryan, struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Cierra Hasch, Ney. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Henne was cited for failure to control. According to the accident report, alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Oct. 31, 10:35 p.m., at milepost 23 on U.S. 6 in Henry County's Damascus Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Frank Karamol Jr., 27, Perrysburg, sustained heavy damage when the front, passenger side tire detached.

Wednesday, 12:56 p.m., on Ohio 15, at the westbound ramp of U.S. 24, a northbound vehicle driven by Judy Brahier, 83, 1453 Riverbend Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Petra Gonzales, 79, 728 Bell St. Both vehicles had light damage, and Brahier was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Friday, 5:35 a.m., on Ohio 15, just south of Blosser Road in Washington Township, a Keller Trucking tractor-trailer driven by Aaron Severtson, 37, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance police---

Wednesday, 7:22 a.m., on Precision Way, a northbound vehicle driven by Amanda Hernandez, 41, 1550 Crystal Cove Court, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 5:15 p.m., on Clinton Street, north of Fifth Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Joseph Manning, 20, 892 S. Clinton St., sideswiped a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Marty Cocke, 108 Westfield Ave. Both vehicles sustained light damage and Manning was cited for failure to control.

Thursday, 7:49 a.m., on Deatrick Street, a southbound vehicle on Clinton Street driven by Troy Colgan, 45, 1014 Sunday St., turned left onto Deatrick Street and struck a vehicle in the turning lane driven by William Shawley, 53, 1413 S. Jackson Ave. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Colgan was cited for crossing over a marked lane.

Friday, 10:47 a.m., on East Second Street at the Kroger entrance across from Degler Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Christopher Long, 22, 514 Gibson St., struck a vehicle driven by Darlene Herber, 64, Antwerp, as it attempted to turn left onto East Second Street. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and both Long and Herber were treated by Defiance Fire Department for possible injuries. Herber was cited for failure to yield.

Friday, 4:27 p.m., at 120 S. Clinton St., Michael Perez, 57, 1213 Ayersville Ave., was arrested for disorderly while intoxicated.

Saturday, 3:43 a.m., Henry County Sheriff's deputies met Defiance Police officers at the Defiance County-Henry County line to hand over custody of Robert Plotts, 37, 14831 Ohio 18, Holgate, after arrest following an incident of menacing that occurred on Aug. 8 at 10:30 p.m. He was taken to CCNO.

Saturday, 9:17 a.m., at 210 Hopkins St., Joshua Evans, 40, 214 Clinton St., was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and public indecency.

Sunday, 1:21 p.m., at 627 Jackson Ave., Ruben Olbera, 48, 609 Albert St., was arrested on a bench warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 7:44 a.m., at 1990 Baltimore St., two trailers were stolen from Buckeye Roofing Exteriors. Those with information leading to the retrieval of the trailers should contact the police department at 419-784-5050.

Henry sheriff---

Sunday, 1:40 a.m., near 6242 County Road U in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Joseph Smith, 26, Liberty Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 5:53 p.m., on County Road 424 in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Todd Strall, 45, McClure, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Napoleon police---

Friday, 6:50 a.m., at 525 Perry St., a northbound vehicle on Riverview Drive driven by Randall Nemire, 63, Napoleon, attempted a left turn and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Katie Bly, 27, Malinta. Both vehicles had light damage.

Saturday, 2:06 a.m., at Glenwood Avenue and West Washington Street, Christopher Judge, 36, Napoleon, was arrested on a Fulton County warrant. He posted bond and was released. He was also cited for driving under suspension.

Paulding sheriff---

Saturday, 7:15 p.m., at County Road 143 and Township Road 202 in Auglaize Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Noah Stephenson, 22, Rockford, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 10:31 p.m., on County Road 192, west of County Road 19 in Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Aeriel Snyder, 17, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 7:06 a.m., on U.S. 127, north of County Road 232 in Emerald Township, a southbound tractor-trailer driven by Matthew Oskey, 46, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 7:57 a.m., on Ohio 637, north of County Road 12 in Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Diana Booher, 67, Van Wert, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Paulding police---

Thursday, 1:30 p.m., at North Williams Street and Baldwin Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Kevin Hummer, 62, Sherwood, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Robert Baer, 65 Bryan. Hummer's vehicle had heavy damage and Baer's had light damage. Hummer had suspected minor injuries and Baer had possible injuries. Neither was treated. Hummer was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Fulton sheriff---

Friday, 7:18 a.m., on County Road C in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Ezequiel Reyes, 38, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it attempted to overtake a vehicle, crossed over the center line, left the roadway on the south side and struck a utility pole. Reyes had possible injuries, but was not treated.

Fires

Tiffin Township---

Monday, 11:12 a.m., firefighters were called for mutual aid to a structure fire at 22396 Ohio 2 near Stryker.

Highland Township---

Monday, 1:36 p.m., firefighters were called to a ditch fire on Hoffman Road near Harris Road. At approximately 1:52 p.m., mutual aid was called for the grass unit from Defiance Fire Department. At that time firefighters reported a half-mile long fire along the ditch. Continental Fire Department was also called for mutual aid and a grass truck was requested and a grass truck, a tanker and an engine responded.