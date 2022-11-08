ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams County, OH

Area police reports

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 5 days ago

Area police reports

State patrol---

Nov. 1, 7:45 p.m., at milepost 10 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Iris Restemayer, 57, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Nov. 1, 8:45 p.m, at milepost 27 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Mike Harper, 42, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 2:08 p.m., at Defiance Williams County Line Road and Ohio 49 in Defiance County's Milford Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Courtney Goebel, 42, Edgerton, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Louann Warner, 48, Hicksville, and both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Warner was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Goebel was cited for failure to yield.

Thursday, 3:27 p.m., on County Road 424 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Shaylee Garrett, 17, Antwerp, sustained heavy damage when it left the north side of the roadway and struck utility pole guide wires. Garrett was cited for failure to control.

Friday, 4:40 a.m., on County Road F in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Gregory Diamente, 54, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 10:50 a.m., on Township Road 131 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Stephen Leathers, 23, Van Wert, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 1:10 p.m., on U.S. 30 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a westbound tractor-trailer driven by Perry Proctor, 55, Deerfield, N.H., sustained heavy damage when it rolled onto its side in the roadway due to a crosswind. Proctor and passenger, Tracy Herbert, 39, Deerfield, N.H., were taken by Payne EMS to Van Wert Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Saturday, 2:03 p.m., at milepost 2 on Ohio 191 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Abbie Meyer, 17, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, striking a ditch on the west side. She was taken by a family member to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan for possible injuries. She was cited for failure to control.

Saturday, 4:33 p.m., at milepost 13 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kristoffer Bell, 19, Holiday City, sustained heavy damage when it left the north side of the roadway, struck some small trees and came to rest in a ditch. Bell was cited for failure to control.

Saturday, 7:22 p.m., at milepost 3 on Ohio 15 in Ney, a southbound vehicle driven by Kathy Jewell, 67, 1460 Mustang Drive, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 10:57 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 191 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Russel Wagner, 48, Stryker, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance sheriff---

Oct. 31, 3:53 a.m., on West Main Street, just west of Water Street in Ney, a westbound vehicle driven by Tyler Henne, 28, Bryan, struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Cierra Hasch, Ney. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Henne was cited for failure to control. According to the accident report, alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Oct. 31, 10:35 p.m., at milepost 23 on U.S. 6 in Henry County's Damascus Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Frank Karamol Jr., 27, Perrysburg, sustained heavy damage when the front, passenger side tire detached.

Wednesday, 12:56 p.m., on Ohio 15, at the westbound ramp of U.S. 24, a northbound vehicle driven by Judy Brahier, 83, 1453 Riverbend Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Petra Gonzales, 79, 728 Bell St. Both vehicles had light damage, and Brahier was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Friday, 5:35 a.m., on Ohio 15, just south of Blosser Road in Washington Township, a Keller Trucking tractor-trailer driven by Aaron Severtson, 37, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance police---

Wednesday, 7:22 a.m., on Precision Way, a northbound vehicle driven by Amanda Hernandez, 41, 1550 Crystal Cove Court, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 5:15 p.m., on Clinton Street, north of Fifth Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Joseph Manning, 20, 892 S. Clinton St., sideswiped a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Marty Cocke, 108 Westfield Ave. Both vehicles sustained light damage and Manning was cited for failure to control.

Thursday, 7:49 a.m., on Deatrick Street, a southbound vehicle on Clinton Street driven by Troy Colgan, 45, 1014 Sunday St., turned left onto Deatrick Street and struck a vehicle in the turning lane driven by William Shawley, 53, 1413 S. Jackson Ave. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Colgan was cited for crossing over a marked lane.

Friday, 10:47 a.m., on East Second Street at the Kroger entrance across from Degler Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Christopher Long, 22, 514 Gibson St., struck a vehicle driven by Darlene Herber, 64, Antwerp, as it attempted to turn left onto East Second Street. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and both Long and Herber were treated by Defiance Fire Department for possible injuries. Herber was cited for failure to yield.

Friday, 4:27 p.m., at 120 S. Clinton St., Michael Perez, 57, 1213 Ayersville Ave., was arrested for disorderly while intoxicated.

Saturday, 3:43 a.m., Henry County Sheriff's deputies met Defiance Police officers at the Defiance County-Henry County line to hand over custody of Robert Plotts, 37, 14831 Ohio 18, Holgate, after arrest following an incident of menacing that occurred on Aug. 8 at 10:30 p.m. He was taken to CCNO.

Saturday, 9:17 a.m., at 210 Hopkins St., Joshua Evans, 40, 214 Clinton St., was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and public indecency.

Sunday, 1:21 p.m., at 627 Jackson Ave., Ruben Olbera, 48, 609 Albert St., was arrested on a bench warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 7:44 a.m., at 1990 Baltimore St., two trailers were stolen from Buckeye Roofing Exteriors. Those with information leading to the retrieval of the trailers should contact the police department at 419-784-5050.

Henry sheriff---

Sunday, 1:40 a.m., near 6242 County Road U in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Joseph Smith, 26, Liberty Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 5:53 p.m., on County Road 424 in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Todd Strall, 45, McClure, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Napoleon police---

Friday, 6:50 a.m., at 525 Perry St., a northbound vehicle on Riverview Drive driven by Randall Nemire, 63, Napoleon, attempted a left turn and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Katie Bly, 27, Malinta. Both vehicles had light damage.

Saturday, 2:06 a.m., at Glenwood Avenue and West Washington Street, Christopher Judge, 36, Napoleon, was arrested on a Fulton County warrant. He posted bond and was released. He was also cited for driving under suspension.

Paulding sheriff---

Saturday, 7:15 p.m., at County Road 143 and Township Road 202 in Auglaize Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Noah Stephenson, 22, Rockford, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 10:31 p.m., on County Road 192, west of County Road 19 in Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Aeriel Snyder, 17, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 7:06 a.m., on U.S. 127, north of County Road 232 in Emerald Township, a southbound tractor-trailer driven by Matthew Oskey, 46, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 7:57 a.m., on Ohio 637, north of County Road 12 in Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Diana Booher, 67, Van Wert, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Paulding police---

Thursday, 1:30 p.m., at North Williams Street and Baldwin Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Kevin Hummer, 62, Sherwood, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Robert Baer, 65 Bryan. Hummer's vehicle had heavy damage and Baer's had light damage. Hummer had suspected minor injuries and Baer had possible injuries. Neither was treated. Hummer was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Fulton sheriff---

Friday, 7:18 a.m., on County Road C in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Ezequiel Reyes, 38, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it attempted to overtake a vehicle, crossed over the center line, left the roadway on the south side and struck a utility pole. Reyes had possible injuries, but was not treated.

Fires

Tiffin Township---

Monday, 11:12 a.m., firefighters were called for mutual aid to a structure fire at 22396 Ohio 2 near Stryker.

Highland Township---

Monday, 1:36 p.m., firefighters were called to a ditch fire on Hoffman Road near Harris Road. At approximately 1:52 p.m., mutual aid was called for the grass unit from Defiance Fire Department. At that time firefighters reported a half-mile long fire along the ditch. Continental Fire Department was also called for mutual aid and a grass truck was requested and a grass truck, a tanker and an engine responded.

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Hittin' the Town at a Fulton County winery

A law enforcement expert discusses the Toledo police shooting of a double-homicide suspect overnight with Josh Croup on Action News Now. 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Updated: 4 hours ago. A wet Veterans Day east, and a cold weekend for...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Potential salvage yard in west Toledo causes concern for neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, Toledo-based excavation contractor Grounds One has been hauling construction equipment and general freight from their home base on Lewis Avenue in West Toledo. But, manager Mo Dari said supply chain issues have limited the availability of certain truck parts. He sees the issues as...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-Nov. 3

The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove; domestic violence. Jeremy J. Knoll, 47, Leipsic; aggravated burglary and domestic violence. Justin D. Lammers, 24, Leipsic; aggravated possession of drugs. Christina M. Howell, 32, Columbus Grove; aggravated possession of drugs...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Man accused of driving wrong way in BG indicted

A Bryan man has been indicted for fleeing from police after reportedly being observed driving the wrong way on a Bowling Green street. A Wood County grand jury on Nov. 2 indicted John Allen Garza, 23, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Roof caves in at Platt Street fire, firefighters pulled

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews worked to battle a fire in the 600 block of Platt Street Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc the fire in the vacant home started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The roof caved in and TFRD pulled its crews.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Williams County Safe Communities Remind Drivers To Be Aware Of Deer

It’s deer season… on Ohio’s roadways. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Insurance, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, AAA and the Williams County Safe Communities Coalition are all reminding drivers that November is peak time for deer-related crashes. Motor vehicle crashes involving deer...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo house destroyed by fire Friday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue battled a house fire that took place in Toledo Friday morning. A call came in around 3:08 a.m. for a structure fire on the corner of Prospect Avenue and Ray Street. TFRD arrived on the scene and worked to get the fire...
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Bath Township Fire Department called out to structure fire on Lost Creek Blvd.

Press Release from the Bath Township Fire Department: Bath Township Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 2604 Lost Creek Blvd., Lima, Ohio, in Bath Township at 2:25 P.M. on November 10, 2022. Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from a shed which was...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 28-Nov. 8

Plummie L. Gardner III, 24, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $375 fine. Davionte K. Gilcrease, 23, of Lima, found guilty of dus. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $350 fine. Bobbie C. House, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty...
LIMA, OH
Times-Bulletin

Remembering the Van Wert tornado

VAN WERT — On November 10, 2002, 20 years ago, Van Wert was struck by an F-4 tornado, packing winds estimated at 260 miles per hour and killing two people as well as causing millions of dollars in damages. Weather forecasters had been warning since the previous day, that...
VAN WERT, OH
13abc.com

Toledo house fire victims died from gunshot wounds, Coroner reports

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has reported that the two victims from the Nov 9. house fire in Toledo died from gunshot wounds. On Nov. 10, an autopsy was performed on the bodies of Angela Baldwin, 47, and Scott Baldwin, 47, of Toledo, by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The autopsy revealed the causes of death were determined to be multiple gunshot wounds for Angela Baldwin and a gunshot wound to the head for Scott Baldwin.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

One person killed in shooting on Erie and Locust St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was killed in a shooting on Erie and Locust St. on Wednesday. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 620 block of Locust after reports of shots fired. Upon arrival TPD located the victim in an apartment hallway. TPD reports...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Trial date set for driver of car that killed Bluffton cop

FINDLAY — An April 2023 trial date was scheduled Wednesday in Hancock County Common Pleas Court for Emin Johnson, the driver of a vehicle that led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple counties and which culminated after the car struck and killed a police officer from the village of Bluffton.
BLUFFTON, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently submitted applications for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Alex Casada of Saint Johns and Kathrine Miller of Lima; Kaitlynn Pemble and Clystal Ramirez, both of Harrod; Kyler Betts and Autumn Eastridge, both of Lima; Charles Perkins of Lima and Linzy Mundy of Findlay; Dustan Lucas and Jeanette Fuller, both of Lima; Matthew Dugan of Cridersville and Hailey Whitaker of Wapakoneta; Tyler Richmond and Kelly Garrod, both of Delphos; Steven Mulcahy and Hira Rashid, both of Lima; Jeffrey Martin and Delena Skaggs, both of Lima; Carl Frisch of Alger and Alyce Stoud of Harrod; and Joshua Ely and Shelly Wireman, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Motorcycle accident in Hancock County takes the life of a McComb man

A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County Sheriff Deputy under investigation after his weapon goes off in public bathroom

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The gun belonging to a Lucas County sheriff deputy went off inside a bathroom at Toledo municipal court last week. Administrators say the veteran sheriff’s deputy was the only one in the restroom. According to a police report, the deputy was in the process of adjusting his uniform, due to the weight of the weapon, and he placed the weapon on the hook in the stall to adjust his pants.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Two organizations bring marijuana decriminalization to five more communities during 2022 mid-term election

NORML Appalachia of Ohio and Sensible Movement Coalition added Corning, Kent, Laurelville, Rushville & Shawnee to the list of Sensible Cities in Ohio. This makes a total of 36 communities including Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. With these communities no longer tied to archaic Marijuana Laws, local law enforcement can now concentrate on legitimate criminal concerns.
OHIO STATE
The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
765
Followers
385
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy