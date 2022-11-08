Defiance man charged with 12 counts of child sexual abuse

A Defiance man has been indicted and arrested on 12 child sexual abuse charges.

Coty White, 35, is charged with 10 counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony.

White had a hearing Friday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court when bond was set at $1 million with a 10% allowance provision. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in common pleas court, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray. The defendant is charged with having sexual conduct and sexual contact with two female juveniles under the ages of 13 over a continuing period of time.

White was incarcerated Monday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Oho where he has been held since his arrest on Wednesday.

The case was investigated by the Defiance Police Department.

Coty White, 35, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2 and his bond was continued.