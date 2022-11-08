Read full article on original website
Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection
NEW YORK (AP) — Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AP sources: Top border official has been asked to resign amid surging numbers of migrants to US-Mexico line
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: Top border official has been asked to resign amid surging numbers of migrants to US-Mexico line. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Democrats keep control of Senate for 2 more years, dashing Republican hopes of a wave sweeping them into majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats keep control of Senate for 2 more years, dashing Republican hopes of a wave sweeping them into majority. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Democrat Kevin Mullin wins election to U.S. House in California's 15th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Kevin Mullin wins election to U.S. House in California's 15th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Jury orders Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay at least $7.5 million to publicist who accused him of rape
NEW YORK (AP) — Jury orders Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay at least $7.5 million to publicist who accused him of rape. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Democrat Mark Kelly wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Arizona
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Mark Kelly wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Arizona. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AP News Summary at 6:11 p.m. EST
Future of American democracy loomed large in voters' minds. WASHINGTON (AP) — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country’s future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that Trump won the 2020 election lost races that could have put them in position to influence future elections. But the conditions that threatened democracy’s demise remain, and Americans view them from very different perspectives, depending on their politics.
