ALBANY, Ore. -- The largest Veterans Day parade west of the Mississippi River is back after two years of reverse parades due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of people showed up to Albany on November 11 to honor those who have served the country. The 71st annual Linn County Veterans Day Parade returned in full force, with forecasted rain holding off for most of the event. In 2021 and 2020 the event was held as a “reverse parade” due to the pandemic, meaning the floats were stationary and people drove by them instead. Attendees were excited to hold the parade the way it’s been held for the better part of a century.

ALBANY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO