OSU gets back on track, takes a 38-10 win over Cal
CORVALLIS, Ore--- The Oregon State Beavers avenged their loss to Washington with a 38-10 win over Cal at Reser Stadium on Saturday. The Beavs dominated offensively, quickly jumping out to a 21-0 lead. Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson finished 15-23 for 137 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Damien Martinez...
Ducks drop rivalry at Autzen, fall out of playoff talks
EUGENE, Ore--- The No. 6 Ducks will likely not participate in the 2022 College Football Playoff after dropping a rivalry game with No. 25 Washington, 37-34, at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Oregon was clinging to life in the final seconds of the game, trailing 37-34, when Troy Franklin caught a...
OSU Men's Soccer downs No. 1 Washington
SEATTLE, Wash---No. 1 Washington went crashing down at the hands of the Oregon State Beavers in Seattle on Thursday. The Oregon State Men's Soccer team handed the Huskies their first loss of 2022 during a 1-0 victory. David Perez came in at the end. Perez knocked in a goal off...
Oregon State University reports record enrollment in fall 2022
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University says its enrollment figures for fall 2022 have broken the university’s records, beating a nationwide trend of decreasing college enrollment. According to OSU, 35,239 students enrolled for courses at the university in fall 2022, which the university says is a 3.3% increase over...
Corvallis to get first bike signal on south town intersection
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A new bicycle signal and other traffic improvements have been installed on an intersection in southern Corvallis along a corridor notorious for its hostility to pedestrians and bicyclists, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. According to ODOT, the new infrastructure was installed at the intersection of Highway...
Linn County sheriff says she will not enforce parts of Measure 114
ALBANY, Ore. -- As votes in favor of enacting Measure 114 hold a narrow lead over those opposed, Linn County sheriff Michelle Duncan has stated that her agency will not enforce the part of the bill that imposes magazine capacity limits. "I just want our voters to understand that if...
Linn County Veterans Day Parade returns after pandemic changes
ALBANY, Ore. -- The largest Veterans Day parade west of the Mississippi River is back after two years of reverse parades due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of people showed up to Albany on November 11 to honor those who have served the country. The 71st annual Linn County Veterans Day Parade returned in full force, with forecasted rain holding off for most of the event. In 2021 and 2020 the event was held as a “reverse parade” due to the pandemic, meaning the floats were stationary and people drove by them instead. Attendees were excited to hold the parade the way it’s been held for the better part of a century.
Eugene Public Works preparing to work on streets after local measure looks to pass
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Public Works is getting ready to go to work on projects to fix and improve streets and walking corridors all over town after voters passed a measure to fund work on roadways. According to the Oregon Secretary of State, as of November 10 65% of Eugene...
Eugene residents meet to discuss “Moving Ahead” project
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Northeast Neighbors Association met with leaders from Lane Transit District Wednesday evening to discuss Eugene’s controversial “Moving Ahead” project. When it comes to construction projects, the Moving Ahead project is one of the more controversial ones in Eugene’s recent history. The project is...
Springfield voters approve public safety levy
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is thanking voters after early vote totals seem to show strong support for a levy to fund the police department’s operations. According to the Oregon Secretary of State, as of 1:15 p.m. on November 10, 65% of Springfield voters support measure 20-327,...
One person dead after single motorcycle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single motorcycle crash in Springfield, Springfield Police confirmed. Emergency crews and officers responded around 1:50 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Riverbend Dr. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Drivers headed towards...
Eugene Airport hangar owner speaks out about land lease rate increase
EUGENE, Ore. -- Airplane owners and pilots will have to pay more at the Eugene Airport to store their planes in hangars there, as the airport is reportedly set to increase its land lease rate by upwards of 300% -- and many rental hangar owners are frustrated. Hangar owners at...
Man with large amount of drugs arrested after police dog search
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who allegedly had a large quantity of drugs was arrested early Wednesday morning after police conducted a lengthy search with help from their police dogs, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to the EPD, at about 2:24 a.m. on November 9, an officer spotted a...
Local parent speaks out about childcare crisis
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The staffing crisis is still hitting businesses hard. One local mom is speaking out after she got a letter saying she could no longer send her son to his usual childcare center. Since fall, Amy Stein has taken her 5-year-old son to Chambers KinderCare in Eugene.
