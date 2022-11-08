ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucaipa, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Highschool Basketball Pro

Redlands, November 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Palm Springs High School basketball team will have a game with Redlands East Valley High School on November 09, 2022, 17:30:00.
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ

Palm Desert holds college signing ceremony for seven student-athletes

Palm Desert high school held a signing ceremony to celebrate seven of their student-athletes on Wednesday. In no particular order, the Aztecs showcased all seven of their outstanding student-athletes. In wrestling, Beau Mantanona and cousin Erik McCown signed. Mantanona inked his college commitment to Michigan while McCown will wrestle at...
PALM DESERT, CA
MaxPreps

Greatest teams of all-time in every high school sport

Over the past two weeks, we identified the greatest athletes of all-time in every sport and all of the greatest athletes right now. Now it's time to look at the greatest teams of all-time, starting with a Mater Dei football team that dominated some of the best teams in Southern California last year.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends in horrific crash in Cerritos

LOS ANGELES - A high-speed police chase came to an abrupt end after the suspect plowed into a Cerritos intersection Wednesday morning, hitting several vehicles. The pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle started in the Lakewood area as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Riverside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Riverside, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Riverside California. There are many things to do in Riverside California, including the Riverside Botanical Garden. This beautiful park is located in the city’s Chancellor’s Canyon, and it features 150 types of bearded irises. Riverside is home to several golf courses, including...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow

A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Storm hits burn scar areas in San Bernardino County, sends mud flow through Oak Glen community

Heavy rains prompted officials to issue flash flood and evacuation warnings in San Bernardino County Tuesday morning. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa were all subject to an evacuation warning as of 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the Yucaipa Police Department. Officials were concerned about the potential […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

ELECTION: Jesse Armendarez wins in race for S.B. County supervisor

Jesse Armendarez, a former member of the Fontana City Council, was victorious over Luis Cetina in a costly and bitter race for San Bernardino County’s 2nd District supervisor seat. In the final unofficial results announced by the Registrar of Voters on Nov. 9, Armendarez had 20,934 votes (54.54 percent...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

WEATHER UPDATE: Temperatures will be in the 60s in Fontana

Temperatures will be in the 60s in Fontana in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday, Nov. 10 — Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Thursday night — Mostly clear, with a low...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

FUSD administrator, educators honored by UC Davis for innovative C-STEM Instruction

Fontana Unified School District educators have been honored by the UC Davis C-STEM Center for the fourth year in a row, the district said in a news release. Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Dr. Monica Makiewicz was named a 2022 C-STEM Administrator of the Year during the center’s annual conference, held Oct. 21.
Fontana Herald News

ELECTION: Mars Serna, Adam Perez, and Mary Sandoval win in FUSD races

The three incumbents in the races for Fontana School Board seats — Marcelino “Mars” Serna, Adam Perez, and Mary B. Sandoval — were victorious in the Nov. 8 election, according to final unofficial results provided by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters. For the first...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at traffic at the new Acrisure Arena

With only about a month to go before the new, $300 million Acrisure Arena opens for concerts, hockey, and other events off Interstate 10 near Palm Desert, concerns about traffic are on the minds of many Valley residents. The arena's parking lot can hold up to 3,000 cars. So with all those cars going to The post News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at traffic at the new Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KTLA.com

The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out

It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
MENIFEE, CA

