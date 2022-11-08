Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still UnsolvedStill UnsolvedRiverside, CA
Melva Davis Academy students build roller coasters for UCR competitionThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Redlands, November 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KESQ
Palm Desert holds college signing ceremony for seven student-athletes
Palm Desert high school held a signing ceremony to celebrate seven of their student-athletes on Wednesday. In no particular order, the Aztecs showcased all seven of their outstanding student-athletes. In wrestling, Beau Mantanona and cousin Erik McCown signed. Mantanona inked his college commitment to Michigan while McCown will wrestle at...
MaxPreps
Greatest teams of all-time in every high school sport
Over the past two weeks, we identified the greatest athletes of all-time in every sport and all of the greatest athletes right now. Now it's time to look at the greatest teams of all-time, starting with a Mater Dei football team that dominated some of the best teams in Southern California last year.
SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25: Mater Dei No. 1 in Final Rankings
The Monarchs (10-0) earned two impressive top-five wins this season to claim the top spot.
newsmirror.net
EVACUATION ORDER for Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and Northeast Yucaipa
There is a potential for mud and debris flow which may affect the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scars. The communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and Northeast Yucaipa are now subject to an evacuation order. This order was released by the Yucaipa Police...
foxla.com
Police chase ends in horrific crash in Cerritos
LOS ANGELES - A high-speed police chase came to an abrupt end after the suspect plowed into a Cerritos intersection Wednesday morning, hitting several vehicles. The pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle started in the Lakewood area as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. A...
nomadlawyer.org
Riverside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Riverside, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Riverside California. There are many things to do in Riverside California, including the Riverside Botanical Garden. This beautiful park is located in the city’s Chancellor’s Canyon, and it features 150 types of bearded irises. Riverside is home to several golf courses, including...
mynewsla.com
“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
Storm hits burn scar areas in San Bernardino County, sends mud flow through Oak Glen community
Heavy rains prompted officials to issue flash flood and evacuation warnings in San Bernardino County Tuesday morning. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa were all subject to an evacuation warning as of 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the Yucaipa Police Department. Officials were concerned about the potential […]
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
Fontana Herald News
ELECTION: Jesse Armendarez wins in race for S.B. County supervisor
Jesse Armendarez, a former member of the Fontana City Council, was victorious over Luis Cetina in a costly and bitter race for San Bernardino County’s 2nd District supervisor seat. In the final unofficial results announced by the Registrar of Voters on Nov. 9, Armendarez had 20,934 votes (54.54 percent...
I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal
The company has plans to open three more sites and a commissary kitchen
Southern California in for Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.
Rain is gone, but cool temperatures remain in SoCal
The rain and snow have stopped, but Southern California will see chilly temperatures in many areas Thursday.
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Temperatures will be in the 60s in Fontana
Temperatures will be in the 60s in Fontana in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday, Nov. 10 — Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Thursday night — Mostly clear, with a low...
Fontana Herald News
FUSD administrator, educators honored by UC Davis for innovative C-STEM Instruction
Fontana Unified School District educators have been honored by the UC Davis C-STEM Center for the fourth year in a row, the district said in a news release. Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Dr. Monica Makiewicz was named a 2022 C-STEM Administrator of the Year during the center’s annual conference, held Oct. 21.
Fontana Herald News
ELECTION: Mars Serna, Adam Perez, and Mary Sandoval win in FUSD races
The three incumbents in the races for Fontana School Board seats — Marcelino “Mars” Serna, Adam Perez, and Mary B. Sandoval — were victorious in the Nov. 8 election, according to final unofficial results provided by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters. For the first...
Lane closures to start on 91 Freeway, I-15 in Corona this weekend
Beginning Saturday night, auxiliary lanes on the westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona will be closed, and lane reductions will occur on a connector ramp from Interstate 15 to the 91, as part of an ongoing improvement project.
News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at traffic at the new Acrisure Arena
With only about a month to go before the new, $300 million Acrisure Arena opens for concerts, hockey, and other events off Interstate 10 near Palm Desert, concerns about traffic are on the minds of many Valley residents. The arena's parking lot can hold up to 3,000 cars. So with all those cars going to The post News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at traffic at the new Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out
It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
