Yardbarker

Fans dismayed to see private pictures released of Rafael Nadal's child

Spanish tabloid newspaper, Semana, has caused some consternation among Rafael Nadal fans as they publish private images of his new-born baby on their front page. The pictures then reached a much wider audience after being shared on social media, leading many tennis and Nadal fans to voice their outrage on the platform.

