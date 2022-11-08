A single bag of food was all it took for the Ukrainian grandmother to stop in her tracks and crumple into tears. Against the haunting boom of shelling, Ludmilla, 76, sobbed as she explained how she had lived through hell for the past eight months.In May her son was killed in the bombardment of her hometown, Kherson, the last regional capital that Russia occupied until it was forced into an embarrassing retreat this week.Ludmilla managed to evacuate her daughter-in-law and the grandchildren to Poland, but she stayed in Kherson to look after the family home.Without electricity, water or gas, and...

49 MINUTES AGO