Auburn, GA

Related
gwinnettprepsports.com

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Javyn Smith buzzer-beater gives Collins Hill win

WINDER — Javyn Smith’s 3-pointer beat the buzzer for the game-winner Saturday as Collins Hill’s boys basketball team opened the season with a 52-50 win over Gainesville in the North Georgia Showcase. Collins Hill’s Keishawn Hampton led all scorers with 16 points, and Smith finished with 10...
SUWANEE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Greater Atlanta Christian falls in first round at Creekside

FAIRBURN — Greater Atlanta Christian’s football season ended Saturday with a 54-16 loss at Creekside in the Class AAAAA first round. Braylen Burgess ran wildcat quarterback for the Spartans after Denzell Watkins left with an injury. Watkins had stepped in the past few weeks after GAC’s normal starter, Jack Stanton, suffered a season-ending injury.
FAIRBURN, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mill Creek starts fast, cruises past Meadowcreek in first round

HOSCHTON — Meadowcreek didn’t need to give nationally ranked Mill Creek any help in the football teams’ first-round playoff matchup. Then a high snap on the Mustangs’ second snap gave the hosts a first-and-goal at the 7-yard line. The Hawks’ Cam Robinson scored the first of...
HOSCHTON, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Wesleyan drops first-round matchup at Stephens County

TOCCOA — Wesleyan’s football season ended Saturday with a 51-14 first-round loss at Stephens County in Class AAA. Ben Brown threw a touchdown pass to Reed Purcell, and Wes Vail tossed a TD pass to Jamie Tremble for the Wolves’ points.
TOCCOA, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett defeats Dacula for head coach Bill Stewart's 100th victory

SUWANEE — North Gwinnett dominated in all three facets of the football game for a 37-7 victory over Dacula in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs Saturday afternoon. The victory was the 100th of North head coach Bill Stewart’s career. The Bulldogs will host the winner of...
DACULA, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford delivers in all phases of 63-6, first-round win over Peachtree Ridge

BUFORD — The Buford football team has playmakers in all three phases of the game and Peachtree Ridge found that out the hard way Saturday afternoon in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. The Wolves' offense was a perfect 4-for-4 in touchdown drives, the defense chipped...
BUFORD, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford's Olivia Duncan, Caroline Stanton headline All-Region 8-AAAAAAA softball honors

Buford’s Olivia Duncan and Caroline Stanton swept the top honors on the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Softball Team selected by the region’s coaches. Duncan was voted Pitcher of the Year, and Stanton was named Player of the Year. Duncan struck out 87 batters in 87 innings, and had a 1.61 ERA this season, and Stanton hit .425 with 14 home runs, 37 RBIs, a 1.013 slugging percentage and a 1.492 OPS. Stanton also was 11-0 as a pitcher with a 0.79 ERA.
BUFORD, GA

