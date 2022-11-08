Buford’s Olivia Duncan and Caroline Stanton swept the top honors on the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Softball Team selected by the region’s coaches. Duncan was voted Pitcher of the Year, and Stanton was named Player of the Year. Duncan struck out 87 batters in 87 innings, and had a 1.61 ERA this season, and Stanton hit .425 with 14 home runs, 37 RBIs, a 1.013 slugging percentage and a 1.492 OPS. Stanton also was 11-0 as a pitcher with a 0.79 ERA.

BUFORD, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO