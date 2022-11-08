ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Report shows how pandemic hurt public schools in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new state watchdog report paints a grim picture of the pandemic’s impact on public education in Virginia. The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) presented its findings to a panel of lawmakers earlier this week. Non-partisan researchers found chronic absenteeism increased, academic performance dropped, mental health issues worsened and teacher shortages grew.
Longtime broadcaster Fred Hickman dies at 66

Longtime broadcaster and former WDVM anchor Fred Hickman dies from liver cancer. He was 66-years-old. DC News Now's Evening Anchor Tasmin Mahfuz and Sports Director Derek Forrest talk about Hickman's legacy and impact. Longtime broadcaster Fred Hickman dies at 66. Longtime broadcaster and former WDVM anchor Fred Hickman dies from...
Youngkin brushes off Trump jab: ‘That’s not the way I roll’

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Friday shrugged off a recent barb from former President Trump, who lashed out at him as speculation builds that Youngkin might run for the White House in 2024. “Listen, you all know me. I do not call people names,” the governor told reporters. “I...
