VCU 69, Morgan St. 54
MORGAN ST. (1-2) Turner 4-10 2-2 11, Djonkam 2-5 0-0 4, Burke 4-16 1-2 12, Miller 4-15 2-2 10, McCullough 0-2 1-2 1, Lawson 3-6 1-1 8, Hobbs 1-3 0-0 2, Nnamene 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 2-3 0-0 4, Fagbenle 0-1 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 7-9 54.
Boise St. 71, Washington St. 61
WASHINGTON ST. (1-1) Gueye 4-11 4-5 12, Rodman 2-9 0-0 4, Bamba 9-16 2-4 24, Mullins 2-9 0-1 5, Powell 3-11 3-4 10, Rosario 1-4 2-2 4, Houinsou 1-2 0-0 2, Hamon-Crespin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 11-16 61.
Miami 132, Charlotte 115
CHARLOTTE (115) Oubre Jr. 8-16 2-3 20, Washington 2-7 0-0 4, Plumlee 4-6 1-1 9, Ball 6-17 2-2 15, Rozier 8-17 2-3 22, Thor 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, McDaniels 3-6 2-2 9, Richards 6-7 3-3 15, Bouknight 4-6 0-0 9, Maledon 3-3 2-2 8. Totals 46-90 14-16 115.
No. 8 UCLA hosts Norfolk State in key tuneup
Eighth-ranked UCLA plays its final home contest before a pair of marquee dates in Las Vegas, welcoming visiting Norfolk State
New Orleans 119, Houston 106
HOUSTON (106) Gordon 6-11 1-1 15, Smith Jr. 4-10 1-2 9, Sengun 3-6 0-0 6, Green 11-20 6-6 33, Porter Jr. 9-16 2-4 23, Eason 1-4 2-2 5, Garuba 1-2 1-2 4, Martin Jr. 4-7 1-1 9, Marjanovic 1-1 0-0 2, Christopher 0-2 0-0 0, Nix 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-79 14-18 106.
Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 109
ATLANTA (109) Collins 2-6 2-2 6, Hunter 4-12 7-8 15, Capela 7-9 0-0 14, Murray 9-23 4-4 23, Young 8-18 9-12 27, Griffin 3-7 1-1 9, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Kaminsky 3-3 0-0 6, J.Holiday 0-2 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 40-89 23-27 109.
Oregon, UCLA Tumble in College Football Coaches Poll for Week 12
The Pac-12’s hectic Saturday caused a shake-up in this week’s coaches poll.
Dallas 117, Portland 112
PORTLAND (112) Grant 13-22 6-6 37, Hart 0-9 2-6 2, Eubanks 1-2 0-0 2, Lillard 6-16 15-17 29, Simons 9-20 1-2 24, Walker 1-2 3-4 5, Watford 2-3 0-0 4, Little 2-3 0-0 4, Sharpe 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 36-80 27-35 112.
Alabama Moves Up In the Polls After Ole Miss Victory
The Tide along with several program shift up with Oregon and others being upset over the weekend.
Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win Over Indiana
Although the top five remained the same, the Buckeyes picked up one more first-place vote than last week.
Boston 117, Detroit 108
BOSTON (117) Tatum 14-28 8-10 43, Williams 7-12 2-2 19, Griffin 3-6 0-0 7, Smart 7-17 0-0 18, White 3-12 5-6 12, Hauser 2-7 0-0 5, Vonleh 0-2 2-2 2, Kornet 1-1 4-4 6, Pritchard 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 39-91 21-24 117.
SEC power rankings: Texas A&M wants no part of mighty Vanderbilt, probably
The SEC Championship Game matchup is set between Georgia and LSU, but the SEC power rankings continue to shuffle. Ole Miss dropped to No. 5 after its second loss in three games. Kentucky plummeted after an embarrassing L against lowly Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M would've plummeted too, were it not already at rock bottom. On to the rankings:
Jarred Tinordi's 2nd goal sends Blackhawks past Ducks 3-2
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks scored two early goals, dominated possession for long stretches thereafter and soundly outworked the Chicago Blackhawks in likely their best performance of a tough season. They went home with yet another loss because Jarred Tinordi turns into a scoring machine whenever the...
How Tennessee's Josh Heupel found a friend in Eli Drinkwitz. (Hint: Money) | Toppmeyer
Josh Heupel shook Eliah Drinkwitz’s hand and shared a quick word with the Missouri football coach after Heupel’s Tennessee Vols pasted the Tigers, 66-24, on Saturday. Heupel should have wrapped Drinkwitz in a bear hug and tousled his hair to say, thanks for securing that raise, buddy! In a contract extension that redefined...
