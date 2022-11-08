Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Porzingis has 31, Wizards beat Jazz 121-112 for 3rd straight
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 121-112 on Saturday night for their season-high third straight victory. Corey Kispert hit all six of his field goals, four...
WVNews
Miami 132, Charlotte 115
CHARLOTTE (115) Oubre Jr. 8-16 2-3 20, Washington 2-7 0-0 4, Plumlee 4-6 1-1 9, Ball 6-17 2-2 15, Rozier 8-17 2-3 22, Thor 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, McDaniels 3-6 2-2 9, Richards 6-7 3-3 15, Bouknight 4-6 0-0 9, Maledon 3-3 2-2 8. Totals 46-90 14-16 115.
WVNews
Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 109
ATLANTA (109) Collins 2-6 2-2 6, Hunter 4-12 7-8 15, Capela 7-9 0-0 14, Murray 9-23 4-4 23, Young 8-18 9-12 27, Griffin 3-7 1-1 9, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Kaminsky 3-3 0-0 6, J.Holiday 0-2 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 40-89 23-27 109.
WVNews
Strus scores 31, Heat roll past sliding Hornets 132-115
MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus and the Miami Heat finally enjoyed a rare easy win. Strus scored 31 points, one off his career high, and the Heat spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the Charlotte lineup by beating the Hornets 132-115 on Saturday night.
WVNews
Boston 117, Detroit 108
BOSTON (117) Tatum 14-28 8-10 43, Williams 7-12 2-2 19, Griffin 3-6 0-0 7, Smart 7-17 0-0 18, White 3-12 5-6 12, Hauser 2-7 0-0 5, Vonleh 0-2 2-2 2, Kornet 1-1 4-4 6, Pritchard 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 39-91 21-24 117.
WVNews
Washington 121, Utah 112
UTAH (112) Markkanen 8-14 0-0 17, Olynyk 4-10 0-0 10, Vanderbilt 3-6 0-0 7, Clarkson 8-18 0-0 18, Conley 1-8 1-1 3, Fontecchio 0-0 0-0 0, Azubuike 1-1 0-0 2, Gay 3-6 0-0 8, Kessler 1-2 0-0 2, Alexander-Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Beasley 6-13 0-0 16, Horton-Tucker 3-7 5-6 12, Sexton 6-9 4-4 17. Totals 44-94 10-11 112.
WVNews
VCU 69, Morgan St. 54
MORGAN ST. (1-2) Turner 4-10 2-2 11, Djonkam 2-5 0-0 4, Burke 4-16 1-2 12, Miller 4-15 2-2 10, McCullough 0-2 1-2 1, Lawson 3-6 1-1 8, Hobbs 1-3 0-0 2, Nnamene 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 2-3 0-0 4, Fagbenle 0-1 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 7-9 54.
WVNews
Some fans bummed no beer sold at NFL pregame fest in Munich
MUNICH (AP) — For Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Martin Stelzer, football and beer go hand in hand. On Sunday, the Austrian and anyone else looking for a cold one at the NFL's pre-game fan festival outside Allianz Arena struck out.
A gimpy Griddy? Justin Jefferson fakes hamstring injury during touchdown celebration
The Buffalo Bills couldn't stop Justin Jefferson on the Minnesota Vikings' first drive. Jefferson's dance moves did. Jefferson did the Griddy dance after his 22-yard touchdown catch that gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead in the first quarter but then grabbed his hamstring mid-celebration. It was initially unclear if Jefferson was joking...
WVNews
Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared...
Comments / 0