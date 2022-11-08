PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored a goal and added two assists and Jake Oettinger recorded 37 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Matej Blumel, Esa Lindel, Luke Glendening and Jason Robertson all scored for Dallas, which snapped a two-game losing streak in the first game of a three-game Eastern Conference road swing. Travis Konecny recorded his sixth goal of the season for Philadelphia, which lost its third game in a row and fifth in its last seven contests. Felix Sandstrom had 26 saves for the Flyers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO