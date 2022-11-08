ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Bruins' inexcusable mess, Dahlin's scoring spree, and Kubalik's new groove

"I can't take more of this." That's how Isaiah Meyer-Crothers ended a heart-wrenching written statement published Wednesday by the Hockey Diversity Alliance. A young Black man with developmental disabilities, Meyer-Crothers has been reliving trauma over the past week because the Boston Bruins deemed Mitchell Miller - a 20-year-old defenseman convicted as a youth for abusing and bullying Meyer-Crothers - worthy of an NHL contract.
Pavelski, Oettinger lead Sharks over Flyers 5-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored a goal and added two assists and Jake Oettinger recorded 37 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Matej Blumel, Esa Lindel, Luke Glendening and Jason Robertson all scored for Dallas, which snapped a two-game losing streak in the first game of a three-game Eastern Conference road swing. Travis Konecny recorded his sixth goal of the season for Philadelphia, which lost its third game in a row and fifth in its last seven contests. Felix Sandstrom had 26 saves for the Flyers.
Capitals' Aube-Kubel gets match penalty for high hit on Lightning's Foote

Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel received a match penalty for a check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote on Friday night. Aube-Kubel caught Foote with the high hit early in the second period. Foote, who was bloodied by the collision, left the game and didn't return...
Eichel notches hat trick, 4 points as surging Golden Knights top Sabres

Jack Eichel had some extra motivation Thursday night, and he certainly played like it. The Vegas Golden Knights forward notched a hat trick and added an assist in a 7-4 road victory over his former team, the Buffalo Sabres. It was the visitors' ninth consecutive win. Fans in Buffalo booed...
