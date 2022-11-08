Read full article on original website
"I can't take more of this." That's how Isaiah Meyer-Crothers ended a heart-wrenching written statement published Wednesday by the Hockey Diversity Alliance. A young Black man with developmental disabilities, Meyer-Crothers has been reliving trauma over the past week because the Boston Bruins deemed Mitchell Miller - a 20-year-old defenseman convicted as a youth for abusing and bullying Meyer-Crothers - worthy of an NHL contract.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored a goal and added two assists and Jake Oettinger recorded 37 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Matej Blumel, Esa Lindel, Luke Glendening and Jason Robertson all scored for Dallas, which snapped a two-game losing streak in the first game of a three-game Eastern Conference road swing. Travis Konecny recorded his sixth goal of the season for Philadelphia, which lost its third game in a row and fifth in its last seven contests. Felix Sandstrom had 26 saves for the Flyers.
Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel received a match penalty for a check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote on Friday night. Aube-Kubel caught Foote with the high hit early in the second period. Foote, who was bloodied by the collision, left the game and didn't return...
Jack Eichel had some extra motivation Thursday night, and he certainly played like it. The Vegas Golden Knights forward notched a hat trick and added an assist in a 7-4 road victory over his former team, the Buffalo Sabres. It was the visitors' ninth consecutive win. Fans in Buffalo booed...
