MLive.com

Red Wings’ Matt Luff out long-term following dangerous hit

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were pleased with Matt Luff’s performance after he was brought up from the Grand Rapids Griffins as a reinforcement. But now Luff will be idled long-term. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens that the team...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings getting back some injured players soon, increasing depth

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings’ depth has helped them overcome a series of injuries and get off to a good start. They will be even deeper in the coming weeks, increasing competition and perhaps leading to some roster decisions. Forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Oskar Sundqvist joined the...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

DON CHERRY GIVES AUSTON MATTHEWS ADVICE AFTER REFUSING TO FIGHT

The story of Auston Matthews and the Philadelphia Flyers from the other night is no big secret. Matthews and Flyers forward Travis Konecny started jawing back and forth, and it led to a scrum in which the former refused to participate. Seemingly getting amusement all the while. Retired tough guy...
CROSBY, PA
Yardbarker

Lindgren’s Injury Exposing Rangers’ Lack of Defensive Depth

For the last few seasons, the New York Rangers have had trouble finding a trustworthy third defense pair. This season, they have turned to young blueliners Braden Schneider and Zac Jones but both have struggled. Adding to their problems is Ryan Lindgren after he missed the team’s 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 6 with an upper-body injury. They need to make some adjustments or they will be forced to call up or trade for another defenseman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Red Wings

New York Rangers (6-5-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to break their three-game skid with a win against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 7-3-2 record overall and a 5-1-2 record...
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks

Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak

WASHINGTON -- — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Martin Deserves More Starts in Net Than Demko

Since Spencer Martin joined the Vancouver Canucks, all he has done is pick up points. In 10 career starts, he has a 6-0-4 record and has set a franchise record for the longest point streak by a goalie to begin their tenure with the organization. With Thatcher Demko struggling early in the season, now would be a good time for the Canucks to give the former 2013 third-rounder more starts in net.
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia

A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics

“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
Yardbarker

Canucks’ President Outs Coaching, Team Open To Making Trades

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Vancouver Canucks’ president of hockey ops Jim Rutherford is suggesting there might be imminent change with the organization. Seravalli writes that Rutherfored “hammered the team’s structure and play in a chat with @danriccio_ and @SatiarShah on @Sportsnet650.” He added, “When asked point blank if he has the right coach for the desired structure, Rutherford did not offer support for Bruce Boudreau.”
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Tage Thompson Continuing His Remarkable Rise

One of the biggest points of interest surrounding the Buffalo Sabres entering this fall was whether or not Tage Thompson’s quantum leap last season was an apparition. It’s a question commonly asked after a player comes from out of nowhere in such a dramatic way and Sabres fans had to be wondering the same. Thompson has wasted no time answering that, however.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Rangers News & Rumors: Trouba, Goodrow, Harpur & More…

The New York Rangers had a couple of days off after their 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 3 before they suited up against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Nov. 6. With a few days at home, the team headed out into the community to spread some early holiday cheer while offering some on ice pointers to the Junior Rangers crew. Plus, president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury signed a player that just might help come playoff time and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

