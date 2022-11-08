Read full article on original website
Related
Victim of adolescent bullying by Boston Bruins signee denies he gave player his support
A man described how he was bullied for years by NHL prospect Mitchell Miller, three days after Boston Bruins president Cam Neely said the team failed by signing Miller to an entry-level contract. The Bruins have since rescinded the offer.
Wild await word on Kirill Kaprizov ahead of visit to Anaheim
The Minnesota Wild continue a three-game West Coast road trip with a visit to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. The
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Matt Luff out long-term following dangerous hit
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were pleased with Matt Luff’s performance after he was brought up from the Grand Rapids Griffins as a reinforcement. But now Luff will be idled long-term. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens that the team...
MLive.com
Red Wings getting back some injured players soon, increasing depth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings’ depth has helped them overcome a series of injuries and get off to a good start. They will be even deeper in the coming weeks, increasing competition and perhaps leading to some roster decisions. Forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Oskar Sundqvist joined the...
markerzone.com
DON CHERRY GIVES AUSTON MATTHEWS ADVICE AFTER REFUSING TO FIGHT
The story of Auston Matthews and the Philadelphia Flyers from the other night is no big secret. Matthews and Flyers forward Travis Konecny started jawing back and forth, and it led to a scrum in which the former refused to participate. Seemingly getting amusement all the while. Retired tough guy...
Yardbarker
Lindgren’s Injury Exposing Rangers’ Lack of Defensive Depth
For the last few seasons, the New York Rangers have had trouble finding a trustworthy third defense pair. This season, they have turned to young blueliners Braden Schneider and Zac Jones but both have struggled. Adding to their problems is Ryan Lindgren after he missed the team’s 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 6 with an upper-body injury. They need to make some adjustments or they will be forced to call up or trade for another defenseman.
FOX Sports
Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Red Wings
New York Rangers (6-5-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to break their three-game skid with a win against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 7-3-2 record overall and a 5-1-2 record...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
ESPN
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON -- — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Martin Deserves More Starts in Net Than Demko
Since Spencer Martin joined the Vancouver Canucks, all he has done is pick up points. In 10 career starts, he has a 6-0-4 record and has set a franchise record for the longest point streak by a goalie to begin their tenure with the organization. With Thatcher Demko struggling early in the season, now would be a good time for the Canucks to give the former 2013 third-rounder more starts in net.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia
A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
Yardbarker
Canucks’ President Outs Coaching, Team Open To Making Trades
According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Vancouver Canucks’ president of hockey ops Jim Rutherford is suggesting there might be imminent change with the organization. Seravalli writes that Rutherfored “hammered the team’s structure and play in a chat with @danriccio_ and @SatiarShah on @Sportsnet650.” He added, “When asked point blank if he has the right coach for the desired structure, Rutherford did not offer support for Bruce Boudreau.”
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Tage Thompson Continuing His Remarkable Rise
One of the biggest points of interest surrounding the Buffalo Sabres entering this fall was whether or not Tage Thompson’s quantum leap last season was an apparition. It’s a question commonly asked after a player comes from out of nowhere in such a dramatic way and Sabres fans had to be wondering the same. Thompson has wasted no time answering that, however.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers News & Rumors: Trouba, Goodrow, Harpur & More…
The New York Rangers had a couple of days off after their 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 3 before they suited up against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Nov. 6. With a few days at home, the team headed out into the community to spread some early holiday cheer while offering some on ice pointers to the Junior Rangers crew. Plus, president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury signed a player that just might help come playoff time and more.
NHL games today: Rangers vs Red Wings headlines Thursday slate
With the 2022-2023 NHL season underway, keep our NHL games today breakdown bookmarked for all your daily schedule needs. Related:
NBC Sports
Tortorella, Laughton starting to build relationship between coach, leader
VOORHEES, N.J. — John Tortorella can often take the temperature of his team through his leadership group. If he doesn't like something, address it with a leader. If he needs to know something, ask one of his leaders. He has been known to do that with his past teams...
Comments / 0