Los Angeles, CA

theScore

Porzingis has 31, Wizards beat Jazz 121-112 for 3rd straight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 121-112 on Saturday night for their season-high third straight victory. Corey Kispert hit all six of his field goals, four...
WASHINGTON, DC
theScore

Carter, Ross lead Magic to 114-97 win over Suns

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 114-97 on Friday night. Terrence Ross scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as Orlando earned a second straight win for the first time this season.
ORLANDO, FL
theScore

Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win

BOSTON (AP) — Grant Williams dubbed himself “Batman” after he helped the Boston Celtics neutralize Nuggets star Nikola “Joker” Jokic during a win in Denver late last season. The Celtics relied on their offense to keep the reigning back-to-back MVP from getting his revenge. Jayson...
DENVER, CO
theScore

Silver, Nets owner Tsai say they don't believe Kyrie is antisemitic

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai agree that Kyrie Irving is not antisemitic amid controversy that began when the guard shared a link to a film promoting antisemitism. "We had a direct and candid conversation," Silver told Sopan Deb of the New York Times. "He's someone...
BROOKLYN, NY
theScore

USC's Dye to miss remainder of season due to injury

USC running back Travis Dye will miss the rest of the 2022 season after suffering an apparent lower leg injury in Friday's 55-17 win over Colorado, head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed Saturday. Dye was carted off the field in the second quarter after he was hauled down by Colorado defenders....
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Report: Dodgers keeping tabs on Japanese star Senga

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among teams interested in signing Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga, a source told Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Senga can negotiate with any MLB team since he's accrued enough service time to test international free agency. The 29-year-old right-hander recorded a 1.94 ERA, a 1.06...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Barkley: Beckham-Giants reunion 'would be a great story'

Although Odell Beckham Jr. seemingly won't be short of options when he's ready to resume his NFL career, a return to the upstart New York Giants would arguably be the most compelling move. Giants running back Saquon Barkley - who attended Beckham's 30th birthday party during his team's bye week...
NEW YORK STATE

