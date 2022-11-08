ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

No. 1 Tar Heels hold down UNCW in opening win

By BOB SUTTON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tlty7_0j2axa9u00
1 of 4

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Players for No. 1 North Carolina provided reminders that this was just the beginning Monday night.

Caleb Love and RJ Davis scored 17 points apiece and the Tar Heels started a season of grand expectations by pulling away from UNC Wilmington with a 69-56 victory Monday night.

“I think we all came out a little rusty,” senior forward Armando Bacot said. “It’s not easy winning game. I’m glad it’s the first game and not later on in the season.”

Bacot added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Tar Heels, who were perhaps most impressive at the defensive end. UNCW shot just 29.8 % from the field.

The Tar Heels, who were the NCAA Tournament runner-up in April, began the new season with the top ranking for the first time in seven years. It’s a record 10th time that North Carolina has been ranked No. 1 to start a season – one more than rival Duke.

“We didn’t hit our stride last year til January, February,” forward Leaky Black said. “It’s a win. It’s Day 1, literally. I’m excited for the potential that we have. Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

Trazarien White scored 19 points for UNCW, which faced a top-ranked team for the first time in program history. Skykeim Phillips had 11 points and Donovan Newby added 10. The Seahawks went 4-for-16 on 3-pointers.

“For us to stick to the process is important,” UNCW coach Takayo Siddle said. “I think that’s something to build on.”

After an incredible NCAA tournament run for the Tar Heels last spring, second-year coach Hubert Davis knows it will take time to return to that level.

“It gives us a really good baseline on what we need to work on and improve at,” Coach Davis said. “My hope is that it was first-game anxiousness and nervousness.”

North Carolina led 32-21 at halftime behind Davis’ 11 points, but it wasn’t easy.

“We were rushing and taking bad shots,” Bacot said. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint. It’s the first game.”

It was tied 17-17 with six minutes to go in the first half before a 12-2 run for the Tar Heels, who missed 10 of their first 14 shots prior to that spurt.

The Tar Heels have won their first game of a season for 18 years in a row. North Carolina has won 21 consecutive Smith Center openers.

North Carolina reserves managed only six points. UNCW held a 37-32 rebounding edge.

“They held me to nine rebounds,” said Bacot, a preseason All-American. “I would say that’s probably a bad game for me.”

PLEASE PASS

North Carolina was credited with four assists, matching its lowest total since a double-overtime loss to Texas A&M in the 1980 NCAA Tournament.

“One of the things that we pride ourselves on is passing up good shots to get great shots,” Coach Davis said. “That just wasn’t there.”

That was all part of awkward offense.

“At times, we couldn’t even catch the basketball,” Coach Davis said. “I know we have a veteran group, but it was a first game.”

On the flip side, UNCW’s three assists were the fewest for a North Carolina opponent since December 1975 vs. Kentucky.

BIG PICTURE

UNCW: The Seahawks were competitive for most of the game and provided a good deal of the physicality in the game. They pulled in 16 offensive rebounds, though they had lots of opportunities for those considering their horrid shooting touch. It was probably a good barometer for the Seahawks while they fell to 0-6 all-time vs. North Carolina.

“We emphasize rebounding,” Siddle said. “That’s part of who we are with offensive rebounding. I wish we could have made a few more shots.”

North Carolina: This wasn’t the smoothest performance for the Tar Heels, but they’ll have time to address glitches as they’ll play their first four games at home. With four starters returning from last season’s team, there’s plenty of experience in the lineup. Northwestern transfer Pete Nance completed the starting five. This was the 47th straight win against in-state, non-conference competition for the Tar Heels.

UNCW: Friday at home vs. Allen

North Carolina: Friday at home vs. College of Charleston

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

North Carolina's Armando Bacot understands the business of basketball, and basketball comes first

To so many who follow college athletics, the manner in which North Carolina star Armando Bacot is earning money is what is most interesting. That, and the fact it’s no longer against NCAA rules for him to generate income by endorsing products and companies, by acting in a popular television program. What may fascinate more, though, is how he chooses to spend his various paychecks, estimated by some to be in the neighborhood of a half-million dollars.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia

Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
GREENSBORO, NC
campusecho.com

Area church expands to campus with Summit Church NCCU

The old saying that God works in mysterious ways also applies to Inniss. He reminisced about being at the gym with his friend and was invited to Bible study afterwords. He didn’t realize how much it would resonate with him, but he kept coming back. The Campus Echo is...
DURHAM, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

The Lucky Strike Facility Celebrates its Official Ribbon Cutting In Rockingham County, North Carolina

The Lucky Strike Facility (LSF) located in Reidsville, North Carolina, celebrated its official ribbon cutting on Friday, November 4th alongside numerous partners and dignitaries. Ascendency Ventures purchased LSF in May of 2022 with plans to utilize a mainstay of the community, the former Commonwealth Tobacco Company, and bring it back to life through its re-purposed and re-imagined direction.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy