Lexington, KY

Warren, Howell Lead Howard to Season-Opening Win

Washington, DC-Iyanna Warren scored a game-high 18 points and Destiny Howell (5-11, JR, Queens, NY) added 15 to help Howard hold off LaSalle University 62-57 in the season opener at Burr Gymnasium. The Bison (1-0) bolted out to a 23-14 lead and controlled game, leading 49-38 at the end of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Howard Women's Basketball Adds Four During Signing Period

WASHINGTON, D.C. (November 09, 2022) – The 2022 Signing Period is upon us and Howard University women's basketball team has covered the nation coast to coast bringing in four new recruits hailing from California to North Carolina. When speaking on the new additions, Coach Grace said, "As we continue...
WASHINGTON, DC
Baker Earns NEC Postseason Recognition

SOMERSET, N.J. (November 8, 2022) – The Northeast Conference (NEC) unveiled its men's soccer postseason honors where Howard University sophomore Bryson Baker (Ellicott City, Md.) received recognition for his outstanding performance during the 2022 campaign. The announcement came Tuesday afternoon. The Maryland native earned All-NEC First Team honors after...
WASHINGTON, DC

