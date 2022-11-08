Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt. ISTANBUL (AP) — Authorities say a bomb has exploded on a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen. Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Istiklal Avenue. That's a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. In one video posted online, a loud bang could be heard and a flash seen as pedestrians turned and ran away. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Sunday's blast a “treacherous attack” and said its perpetrators would be punished. Authorities said six people were killed and another 81 were wounded.

3 HOURS AGO