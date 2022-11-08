Read full article on original website
S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President Yoon Suk...
Moldova anti-govt protesters return amid energy crisis
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Thousands of anti-government protesters returned to the streets of Moldova’s capital Sunday to express their dismay over alleged government failings amid an acute winter energy crisis and skyrocketing inflation. The protesters converged in the capital, Chisinau, and chanted slogans as they marched toward the...
Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president said Friday that special military units have entered Kherson, a major regional capital that Russian forces had captured early in the war. Residents took to the streets to celebrate Russia's withdrawal, the latest pullback by Moscow as it faces intense resistance. In...
Israel's Netanyahu officially tapped to form government
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel's president officially tapped former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government on Sunday, opening the door for the likely return to power of the long-serving leader after a one-year hiatus. With Netanyahu comes what's expected to be Israel's most right-wing coalition ever.
Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt.
Taiwan says Chinese fighter jets fly near island
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China's military flew 36 fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry announced, part of a long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory. Ten of the aircraft on Saturday flew across the median...
Cocoa farmers fear climate change lowering crop production
KOREAGUI, Ivory Coast (AP) — For more than 40 years, Jean Baptiste Saleyo has farmed cocoa on several acres of his family's land in Ivory Coast, a West African nation that produces almost half the world's supply of the raw ingredient used in chocolate bars. But this year Saleyo...
UK’s self-billed 'Scrooge' promises tax rises, spending cuts
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief warned Sunday of a coming spending crunch and tax increases for cash-strapped Britons as he bids to fill the “black hole” in the country’s finances. Billing himself as a Scrooge figure ahead of Thursday’s Autumn Statement, when he will...
AP News Summary at 1:05 p.m. EST
Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt. ISTANBUL (AP) — Authorities say a bomb has exploded on a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen. Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Istiklal Avenue. That's a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. In one video posted online, a loud bang could be heard and a flash seen as pedestrians turned and ran away. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Sunday's blast a “treacherous attack” and said its perpetrators would be punished. Authorities said six people were killed and another 81 were wounded.
