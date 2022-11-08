ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallassee, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tallasseetribune.com

Hiring Bryan Harsin was a mistake, now what?

English writer Alexander Pope published a poem in 1711 called An Essay on Criticism that famously stated "To err is human; to forgive, divine." That line has been endlessly quoted ever since because it is a fundamental truth of human existence. We all make mistakes. Some of us make more than others. While forgiveness is not in the hands of the offender, the real question is do we learn from our mistakes and not make the same ones over and over again.
AUBURN, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Who could be Harsin’s replacement?

With Auburn’s firing of Bryan Harsin on Monday, Auburn is now faced with hiring another head coach. Harsin only lasted 21 games, and while the Tigers are still paying Malzahn and owe Harsin over $15 million, it seems the school is ready to back up another Brinks truck to pay a new coach.
AUBURN, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Hotel demolition and streetscape could happen together

Delays by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) approval of a TAP project for the streetscape in downtown Tallassee work well with the demolition of the Hotel Talisi. CDG engineer Jeff Harrsion said the added layers of bureaucracy would help delay work replacing sidewalks and lighting downtown until after the...
TALLASSEE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy