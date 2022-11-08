Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
Game grades: Northern Colorado finds success in all three phases, closes
The University of Northern Colorado (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) defeated Northern Arizona (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky), 21-20, on Saturday for its senior day matchup. Even with the score and some mistakes, UNC put on its best overall performance all season. Players in all three phases made big plays and responded when it mattered most.
Northern Colorado men’s basketball spoils Texas A&M Commerce’s upset bid
When University of Northern Colorado freshman Caleb Shaw leapt up for a rebound with 31 seconds left in the game Friday night, dominating the glass, the fans in Bank of Colorado Area erupted. That board prevented Texas A&M-Commerce from attempting a put-back to tie the game. UNC coach Steve Smiley...
‘A fabulous win’: UNC football beats NAU, 21-20, after 2-point conversion
Senior tight end Max Pierce wiped tears from his eyes after the University of Northern Colorado’s (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) win over Northern Arizona (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) on Saturday. The Bears trailed the Lumberjacks by one touchdown with less than a minute to go. Pierce dropped a potential...
Northern Colorado volleyball defeats Weber State in five sets on senior night
UNC (17-8, 11-3 Big Sky) defeated the Wildcats (16-9, 10-4 Big Sky) in five sets, breaking the tie for first place in the conference (25-11, 25-17, 23-25, 18-25, 21-19). Additionally, it was a rematch of the last three league tournament title contests and extended the Bears’ win streak to nine.
What the Bears said after Northern Colorado’s senior day win over Weber State
The University of Northern Colorado (17-8, 11-3 Big Sky) beat Weber State (16-9, 10-4 Big Sky) in five sets on Saturday. It was the second senior day victory for the athletic department. UNC honored graduate student Kailey Jo Ince (Heston, Kansas), alongside seniors Makenzie Harris (Eaton, Colorado), Rachel Hickman (Lawrence,...
What the Bears said after Northern Colorado win over Northern Arizona
The University of Northern Colorado (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) beat Northern Arizona (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky), 21-20, on senior day. It was the team’s most balanced performance of the season, with players in all three phases recording significant plays en route to the victory. Here is what UNC coach...
Border War a meaningful rivalry for CSU players, coaches
Dequan Jackson knows what it feels like to be on the winning side of the Border War. He also knows what it feels like to be on the losing side. Having been on both ends of the outcome, the graduate linebacker would much rather be hoisting the Bronze Boot on Saturday night instead of watching Wyoming celebrate with it at Canvas Stadium.
Fort Morgan American Legion Post 19 brings services to veterans
The Fort Morgan American Legion Post 19 has been a staple of Morgan County for many years. Jess Araujo has been with the American Legion since 1992 and serves as Commander, Finance Officer, and Bingo Manager for the Post. “This is my seventh year as Commander. I have been with...
