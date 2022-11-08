Read full article on original website
BBC
Christchurch mass killer appeals against conviction and sentence
The white supremacist who murdered 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand is appealing against his conviction. Brenton Tarrant, 32, has filed an appeal against his case and sentence, court officials said. No hearing for the appeal has been set at this stage. Tarrant was jailed to life without...
Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister
A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
Iranian protesters say 17-year-old female student died after being hit by riot police baton as Revolutionary Guards chief warns: 'Today is the last day of riots'
A 17-year-old girl has reportedly been beaten to death with a police riot bat while walking home from school during protests for women's rights in Iran. Local protesters say teenager Sadaf Movahedi was bludgeoned last Monday night 'by suppressive forces' trying to keep the public under control. They allege her...
Islamic State brides head to Australia: Four women and their 13 kids are evacuated from Syrian refugee camp for IS families - and will touch down in Sydney soon
Four ISIS brides and their 13 children are on their way back to Australia from a refugee camp for IS families in Syria. The 17 evacuees will stay in Iraq for a short time before touching down in Sydney - marking the first returns since Anthony Albanese's government reversed a ban on repatriating the family members of ISIS soldiers.
Mosque's giant dome collapses in Indonesia
The giant dome of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia has collapsed after a major fire broke out. Officials say there were no victims.
Iranian teenager dies after security forces beat her for not singing pro-regime song: 'Horrific'
Asra Panahi, 16, was one of 17 students allegedly injured by security forces after refusing to sing a pro-regime song, with 10 of the students in hospital for their injuries.
3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say
Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
Imran Khan shooting – live: Former Pakistan PM wounded in ‘assassination attempt’
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been wounded in an apparent assassination attempt after a gunman opened fire at his protest march in eastern Punjab.The shooting took place near Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad, where the former prime minister was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad.Mr Khan is conducting the protest march from his political heartlands to the capital Islamabad, to challenge the current prime minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government and demand early elections.Members of Mr Khan’s party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the former prime minister has been wounded...
Soldier shoots dead 1 comrade, 3 police in southern Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A soldier shot to death three policemen and a fellow soldier at a roadside police station in southern Iran on Sunday, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. The violence took place near the town of Bampour, about 1,260 kilometers, (780 miles) southeast of...
Protester recounts brutal torture at hands of Iranian government
Stalked, tortured, disappeared. Iranian authorities have a playbook for silencing dissent, and they're using it again as protests continue across the country. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh speaks to a protester who has endured such torture at hands of the Iranian government. CNN is not identifying the protesters in this report because of safety concerns.
Brits among 70 tourists taken hostage in Peru are FREED after being marooned on boat with no food or water
AROUND 70 tourists including Brits have been freed after they were taken hostage in the Amazon rainforest by a group of indigenous protesters. The group of 70, including pregnant women, children, the elderly, and the disabled, were captured as they tried to cross the Marañón river in northern Peru.
Official: Congo war planes bombing M23 rebel targets
GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Congolese fighter jets began bombing rebel targets Tuesday in the country's embattled east, escalating its fight against the M23 group that the government alleges has been advancing with help from neighboring Rwanda. Jean Claude Bambaze, president of Rutshuru's civil society, told The Associated...
Zahedan violence: Iran regime forces shoot dead worshippers after prayers as protests widen
Iranian regime forces attacked protesters with live fire after Friday prayers in the city of Zahedan, killing at least seven people and perpetrating the second-mass casualty event in the ethnic Baluch stronghold in less than a month.Gunfire erupted and smoke rose from the desert city of some 500,000 which lies on the Pakistan border. Video footage showed scenes of panic, with blood splattered on tiled floors.Witnesses in videos said regime gunmen opened fire directly on unarmed protesters emerging from Friday prayers.“They are hitting the people with the bullets of war,” said a man in one video as another held...
Why were 250 tourists held captive by an indigenous group in Peru’s Amazon rainforest
An Indigenous group in Peru held a group of 250 people hostage for more than 24 hours before releasing them on Friday. Cuninico locals said they took the extreme measure to detain the large group, which included UK and US nationals, after more than 40 oil spills in the area. Pregnant women, a one-month-old baby and elderly people were reportedly among those held hostage.“Our very punctual request is that the government declares a state of emergency due to the constant oil spills in our territory, and a committee presided by the president is then commissioned,” community leader Wadson Trujillo told...
Killing of Pakistani journalist in Kenya was 'targeted' attack, minister says
A Pakistani journalist shot dead by police in Kenya last month was the victim of a "targeted killing," a senior member of Pakistan's government said on Tuesday, without offering any evidence to support his claim.
US woman detained in Saudi Arabia over Twitter post released, family says
An American woman who was detained in Saudi Arabia after posting on Twitter that she and her daughter had been trapped in the kingdom since 2019 has been released and reunited with her daughter, according to her family. Carly Morris, 34, was released from prison on Wednesday but is still...
US News and World Report
Iran's Army Says 'Rioters' Will Have No Place in Country if Order Given by Supreme Leader - Mehr
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Army Ground Forces Commander Kiumars Heydari said on Wednesday that "rioters" would have no place in the Islamic Republic if the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a tougher crackdown on nationwide protests, said the semi-official Mehr news agency. " ... should he decide to...
‘Fake encounters’ with Pakistani forces lead to torture and death
Tabish Wasim, 22, a poet, was abducted in front of his ailing father in a private hospital in south-west Pakistan on 9 June 2021. “Three men forcefully came inside the room, they blindfolded Wasim and took him away. Two men were from the Frontier Corps, a paramilitary force, wearing the uniform,” his father, Muhammad Shareef, 65, remembered, shortly after he buried him. “My cousin tried to stop them but they pushed him back and put my son in the car and went away. It all happened in front of my eyes.”
Pakistan’s police name lone shooter in Imran Khan’s assassination attempt
Pakistan police have finally registered a criminal complaint, naming just one shooter, days after a failed assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan.The delayed action on the assassination bid comes after Pakistan’s Supreme Court gave a 24-hour deadline to open a criminal investigation as Mr Khan raised questions over the delay in filing the complaint.Punjab police opened a criminal investigation late on Monday night against assailant Naveed Mohammad Basheer, the prime accused in the case who was arrested from the rally where Mr Khan was shot in the leg.The complaint did not name any of the three people...
