Fort Morgan Times
What the Bears said after Northern Colorado’s senior day win over Weber State
The University of Northern Colorado (17-8, 11-3 Big Sky) beat Weber State (16-9, 10-4 Big Sky) in five sets on Saturday. It was the second senior day victory for the athletic department. UNC honored graduate student Kailey Jo Ince (Heston, Kansas), alongside seniors Makenzie Harris (Eaton, Colorado), Rachel Hickman (Lawrence,...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado volleyball defeats Weber State in five sets on senior night
UNC (17-8, 11-3 Big Sky) defeated the Wildcats (16-9, 10-4 Big Sky) in five sets, breaking the tie for first place in the conference (25-11, 25-17, 23-25, 18-25, 21-19). Additionally, it was a rematch of the last three league tournament title contests and extended the Bears’ win streak to nine.
Fort Morgan Times
Game grades: Northern Colorado finds success in all three phases, closes
The University of Northern Colorado (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) defeated Northern Arizona (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky), 21-20, on Saturday for its senior day matchup. Even with the score and some mistakes, UNC put on its best overall performance all season. Players in all three phases made big plays and responded when it mattered most.
Fort Morgan Times
What the Bears said after Northern Colorado win over Northern Arizona
The University of Northern Colorado (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) beat Northern Arizona (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky), 21-20, on senior day. It was the team’s most balanced performance of the season, with players in all three phases recording significant plays en route to the victory. Here is what UNC coach...
Fort Morgan Times
UNC women’s hoops defeats Denver, 77-68, in first road contest
UNC (2-0) defeated Denver (0-2), 77-68, in its first road contest of the year, thanks to clutch shooting under the bucket and from the free throw line. The Bears and Pioneers traded points for most of the first quarter, with DU taking a 13-12 lead at the 1:56 mark. Juniors...
Fort Morgan Times
‘A fabulous win’: UNC football beats NAU, 21-20, after 2-point conversion
Senior tight end Max Pierce wiped tears from his eyes after the University of Northern Colorado’s (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) win over Northern Arizona (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) on Saturday. The Bears trailed the Lumberjacks by one touchdown with less than a minute to go. Pierce dropped a potential...
Fort Morgan Times
Predictions for game day: Northern Arizona likely has edge over Bears
UNC’s (2-7, 1-5 Big Sky) last senior day victory came in 2017, when it defeated Cal Poly, 42-0. The Bears’ last win this season was on homecoming against Idaho State. It’s possible that the score could go either way, based on both teams’ results this season. Northern Arizona’s (3-6, 2-4 Big Sky) recent performance against Montana State, however, could provide the Lumberjacks with an edge over the home team.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado athletics adds 2023 signees in multiple programs
Multiple University of Northern Colorado programs inked early signees, the athletic department announced this week. Signings for the upcoming academic year began on Wednesday. The Bears will add three to the 2023 roster, including one from Aurora. “We are very excited about this class,” Oates said in a statement. “We...
Fort Morgan Times
Two Mustangs ink their NIL to play college sports
Fort Morgan High School seniors Kourtney Smith and Katie Bell gathered Thursday evening in the FMHS library to sign their National Letter of Intent (NIL). The Mustang seniors, who recently finished playing together on the FMHS volleyball team, had all of the lights flashing in their direction as they signed their named on the NIL.
Fort Morgan Times
Border War a meaningful rivalry for CSU players, coaches
Dequan Jackson knows what it feels like to be on the winning side of the Border War. He also knows what it feels like to be on the losing side. Having been on both ends of the outcome, the graduate linebacker would much rather be hoisting the Bronze Boot on Saturday night instead of watching Wyoming celebrate with it at Canvas Stadium.
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean honored in lying-in-state ceremony
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean was honored Thursday in a place he treasured, where he often gave unofficial tours of the building and its history, reciting facts from memory, down to the most minute details about the marble and granite used inside of it. Hundreds gathered to pay their...
Fort Morgan Times
Fort Morgan American Legion Post 19 brings services to veterans
The Fort Morgan American Legion Post 19 has been a staple of Morgan County for many years. Jess Araujo has been with the American Legion since 1992 and serves as Commander, Finance Officer, and Bingo Manager for the Post. “This is my seventh year as Commander. I have been with...
