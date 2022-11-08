ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cemetery Sun: Woman arrested after US band's kit stolen

A woman has been arrested after a Californian rock band had all their instruments, sound equipment and merchandise stolen. Cemetery Sun, who are on a UK tour, woke up after a gig in Manchester to find their tour van had been stolen from outside their city centre hotel. The kit...
BBC

Morley: Veteran shot by sniper to join march at Cenotaph

A veteran who lost his sight when he was shot during a rescue mission will march to the Cenotaph to mark Remembrance Sunday. Simon Brown from Morley, West Yorkshire, was serving as a corporal in Iraq when he was shot in the face by a sniper. Mr Brown, 43, said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy