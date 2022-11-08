Read full article on original website
BBC
Cemetery Sun: Woman arrested after US band's kit stolen
A woman has been arrested after a Californian rock band had all their instruments, sound equipment and merchandise stolen. Cemetery Sun, who are on a UK tour, woke up after a gig in Manchester to find their tour van had been stolen from outside their city centre hotel. The kit...
BBC
Morley: Veteran shot by sniper to join march at Cenotaph
A veteran who lost his sight when he was shot during a rescue mission will march to the Cenotaph to mark Remembrance Sunday. Simon Brown from Morley, West Yorkshire, was serving as a corporal in Iraq when he was shot in the face by a sniper. Mr Brown, 43, said...
