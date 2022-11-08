Read full article on original website
Related
US midterm elections: Democrats retain control of Senate as House race still undecided – live
Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer hail achievement after Nevada victory as Georgia Senate heads to runoff
16 Hilarious Reactions To Democrats Keeping The Senate
"Dems just won the senate in the middle of Tiffany Trump’s wedding; it literally could not have gone better than this."
Trump files lawsuit against Jan. 6 committee in attempt to block subpoena
Following last month’s landmark decision by the House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 to subpoena documents and testimony from former President Donald Trump, a lawsuit has been filed by Trump’s team against the committee.
POLITICO
Washington gets increasingly freaked out by Twitter
With Elon Musk’s platform less reliable seemingly day to day, government and political figures anguish over what to do.
Alabama Moves Up In the Polls After Ole Miss Victory
The Tide along with several program shift up with Oregon and others being upset over the weekend.
Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win Over Indiana
Although the top five remained the same, the Buckeyes picked up one more first-place vote than last week.
Children hired to work graveyard shifts cleaning slaughterhouses, Labor Department alleges
Packers Sanitation Services Inc. is accused of hiring underage workers to clean meat packing plants in Minnesota and Nebraska.
SEC power rankings: Texas A&M wants no part of mighty Vanderbilt, probably
The SEC Championship Game matchup is set between Georgia and LSU, but the SEC power rankings continue to shuffle. Ole Miss dropped to No. 5 after its second loss in three games. Kentucky plummeted after an embarrassing L against lowly Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M would've plummeted too, were it not already at rock bottom. On to the rankings:
Comments / 0