Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
City Councilman and veteran, Jason Salamun, gives Veterans Day speech in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As one of many different activities included in Rapid City’s celebration of Veterans Day, City Councilman, Jason Salamun, gave a speech downtown at The Hive. Salamun is an Air Force veteran and was on active duty for four years. During his speech, he talked...
newscenter1.tv
Here are 37 photos of the Veterans Day Parade in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People and floats made their way down Main Street for the Veterans Day Parade Friday. Led by the Rapid City Police Department, other companies, organizations and individuals participated in the parade including Black Hills Energy, Miss South Dakota and the Rapid City Fire Department. Families...
newscenter1.tv
Local residents line up early for the annual Winter Marketplace Pop-Up in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People lined up for the doors to be open for the annual Winter Marketplace Pop-Up at Barnett Fieldhouse in The Monument Saturday morning. The event started at 10 a.m. and ran until 4 p.m., giving people plenty of time to stop by the booths. What...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Disabled American Veterans gives out free lunch to veterans; here are the other services they offer
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, November 12, Rapid City Disabled American Veterans handed out free lunch to any veteran that stopped by their office. The lunch was provided by South Dakota Service Dogs. The DAV will occasionally offer free meals, but their office is open throughout the week...
newscenter1.tv
What happened to the Rapid City Weather Radar?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City National Weather Service Doppler Radar has been damaged in a “catastrophic failure” that snapped and broke several cables on Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a metal ‘slip ring’ seized...
newscenter1.tv
Thank you for your service: Here’s a list of Veterans Day discounts in the Black Hills area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There are different ways to celebrate veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day. One way that many businesses celebrate is by giving discounts and special deals to those who have served. There are a number of restaurants and stores that are having special deals or...
newscenter1.tv
What is the meaning behind the POW-MIA table at the SD Mines Veterans Day Salute?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As Veterans Day approaches, we should be reminded what sacrifices the men and women who served have made. At the SD Mines Veteran’s Day Salute, they payed homage to the ultimate sacrifice. The Prisoner of War and Missing in Action table is fairly common at Veteran’s Day events.
newscenter1.tv
Box Elder’s first public B-21-related construction project will be opening its doors
BOX ELDER, S.D.– With Liberty Center, a fitness center which is Box Elder’s first B-21 related project, preparing to open its doors to the public, Executive Director of the Ellsworth Development Authority and Executive Director of the YMCA in Rapid City Keiz Larson spoke on information regarding memberships, opening, and more.
newscenter1.tv
Veterans enjoy a free lunch and share their stories during the VFW Luncheon
RAPID CITY, S.D. – To round out Veterans Day events for Friday, veterans could enjoy a free lunch at the VFW Post 1273. Mayor Steve Allender spoke to the crowd before the meal was served with the help of Cub Scouts. “It is great to see appreciation. I have...
newscenter1.tv
EXPLAINER: Why drops of ice dropped our snow totals
RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you looked outside Thursday, you may have noticed that snow totals fell shy of forecasts that were released prior to Wednesday. On Wednesday night, we bumped accumulation forecasts down to 1″-3″ in Rapid City. What happened?. Well, I’m sure you also noticed...
newscenter1.tv
Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 463 kicked off Veterans Day celebrations with Veterans Day Program
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Events for Veterans Day started with a Veterans Day Program at the Black Hills War Monument at Memorial Park — hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 463. How the program happened:. The program started with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard who...
newscenter1.tv
10 PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: RC Stevens clinches spot in state volleyball tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Stevens volleyball team was originally scheduled to host Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Thursday in the SoDak 16. But because of the winter weather, the match was postponed twice. The two teams finally squared off on Saturday and the Raiders won a hard-fought...
newscenter1.tv
Mountain West Beerfest offered fun activities and drinks for hundreds of people at The Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The fifth annual Mountain West Beerfest at The Monument Saturday brought in hundreds of people, with the director of the fest stating that it was their biggest year, especially with breweries. Tickets:. The cheapest ticket was $25, but this was for general admission without a...
newscenter1.tv
Allen Gibbs: His story of serving in the South Pacific during WWII
Allen Gibbs fought in the South Pacific with General MacArthur, and he joins the nearly 300 faces across Rapid City on the Veterans Honor Banner Program. “I was born in Nebraska, right across the river from Elk Point about. We moved to Elk Point when I was about seven, and then my family broke up when I was about 14 and I went with my brother to South Sioux City, Nebraska, and that’s where I graduated. And then at graduation in 1938, there just wasn’t any real jobs. So I bummed around looking for work wherever I could find it, and I ended up in Vermillion. I was there when Pearl Harbor hit. And so I went to San Diego intending to join the Marines. But a young couple that I’d work with and had gone to school with everything was living there. They convinced me to wait until I was 21 and in the meantime I’d switch my aim to the Army Air Force.”
newscenter1.tv
Enos Adoption: How one family sets out to provide a loving home for children
Paul and Dotty Enos of Rapid City have been fostering and adopting children for many, many years. “We started fostering 14 years ago, and so we had 10 kids already of our own and had picked up another one, had 11. And in the middle of that, we started doing foster care and we probably fostered 30, maybe more kids,” Dotty said. “And we’ve adopted the 10 that live with us now.”
newscenter1.tv
Rowan Grace needs your vote!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City’s Rowan Grace advanced last week to the final stage of The Voice, a national competition show on NBC. The Live Shows start on November 14, 2022, where contestants will be judged by the public each week during a live broadcast. Here’s how it works.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City athletes take advantage of early signing period
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Three more student-athletes from Rapid City took advantage of the early signing period. Audrey Sillanpaa, Black Hill State University, Soccer. Audrey Sillanpaa from Rapid City Stevens signed a letter of intent to play women’s soccer next year at Black Hills State University. Sillanpaa, who...
newscenter1.tv
Code Ninjas brings kids together to learn skills and form teams
Chandelle Brink and her husband started Code Ninjas in Rapid City as an option for kids to come together, form teams and groups, develop social skills and learn about coding. Code Ninjas provides an educational opportunity for kids after school where they can do everything from coding to robotics, gaming, problem solving and critical thinking.
newscenter1.tv
STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Wall defeats Parkston to win first state football title in 28 years
VERMILLION, S.D. – The Wall Eagles football team returned to the DakotaDome in Vermillion on Friday for the first time since 2011. Not only did the Eagles put on a dominating performance, but they captured their first state football title in 28 years. The Eagles defeated the Parkston Trojans,...
Comments / 0