Pennington County, SD

Here are 37 photos of the Veterans Day Parade in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – People and floats made their way down Main Street for the Veterans Day Parade Friday. Led by the Rapid City Police Department, other companies, organizations and individuals participated in the parade including Black Hills Energy, Miss South Dakota and the Rapid City Fire Department. Families...
What happened to the Rapid City Weather Radar?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City National Weather Service Doppler Radar has been damaged in a “catastrophic failure” that snapped and broke several cables on Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a metal ‘slip ring’ seized...
EXPLAINER: Why drops of ice dropped our snow totals

RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you looked outside Thursday, you may have noticed that snow totals fell shy of forecasts that were released prior to Wednesday. On Wednesday night, we bumped accumulation forecasts down to 1″-3″ in Rapid City. What happened?. Well, I’m sure you also noticed...
Allen Gibbs: His story of serving in the South Pacific during WWII

Allen Gibbs fought in the South Pacific with General MacArthur, and he joins the nearly 300 faces across Rapid City on the Veterans Honor Banner Program. “I was born in Nebraska, right across the river from Elk Point about. We moved to Elk Point when I was about seven, and then my family broke up when I was about 14 and I went with my brother to South Sioux City, Nebraska, and that’s where I graduated. And then at graduation in 1938, there just wasn’t any real jobs. So I bummed around looking for work wherever I could find it, and I ended up in Vermillion. I was there when Pearl Harbor hit. And so I went to San Diego intending to join the Marines. But a young couple that I’d work with and had gone to school with everything was living there. They convinced me to wait until I was 21 and in the meantime I’d switch my aim to the Army Air Force.”
Enos Adoption: How one family sets out to provide a loving home for children

Paul and Dotty Enos of Rapid City have been fostering and adopting children for many, many years. “We started fostering 14 years ago, and so we had 10 kids already of our own and had picked up another one, had 11. And in the middle of that, we started doing foster care and we probably fostered 30, maybe more kids,” Dotty said. “And we’ve adopted the 10 that live with us now.”
Rowan Grace needs your vote!

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City’s Rowan Grace advanced last week to the final stage of The Voice, a national competition show on NBC. The Live Shows start on November 14, 2022, where contestants will be judged by the public each week during a live broadcast. Here’s how it works.
Rapid City athletes take advantage of early signing period

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Three more student-athletes from Rapid City took advantage of the early signing period. Audrey Sillanpaa, Black Hill State University, Soccer. Audrey Sillanpaa from Rapid City Stevens signed a letter of intent to play women’s soccer next year at Black Hills State University. Sillanpaa, who...
Code Ninjas brings kids together to learn skills and form teams

Chandelle Brink and her husband started Code Ninjas in Rapid City as an option for kids to come together, form teams and groups, develop social skills and learn about coding. Code Ninjas provides an educational opportunity for kids after school where they can do everything from coding to robotics, gaming, problem solving and critical thinking.

