Hamden, CT

Quinnipiac Chronicle

Cur’Tiera Haywood shines as the Bobcats beat CCSU by 18

HAMDEN, Conn – In the women’s basketball home opener, Quinnipiac never trailed after the first quarter as the Bobcats defeated in-state rival CCSU 72-54 on Saturday. The Bobcats were sluggish to start the game on the offensive end, opening just one-for-six from the field in the first four minutes with one turnover.
Quinnipiac extends its winning streak to three, beats Saint Peter’s in straight sets

HAMDEN, Conn – The Quinnipiac volleyball team swept their opponents off of the Burt Kahn Court on Saturday, beating the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in straight sets. In their second-to-last home match of the season, the Bobcats welcomed the Saint Peter’s team to town, who currently holds one of the last positions in the conference. While freshman outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni returned to the line-up from an abdominal injury, senior opposite hitter Alisa Mejia was sidelined with an ankle injury from last week’s match against Manhattan on Nov. 5. Mejia will have to sit out tomorrow’s Senior Day game, with no clear timeline on her return.
Dartmouth dismantles Quinnipiac rugby in 2022 NIRA Semifinals

The Quinnipiac rugby team, who came into the NIRA Semifinals on a four-game winning streak, fell victim to the undefeated Dartmouth Big Green on Saturday. The 47-14 defeat signaled the end of the 2022 season for the Bobcats, in which they won five games, their most in a season since 2017.
Quinnipiac reaches 100 points, pulls out tough victory at Stonehill

Quinnipiac men’s basketball has been competing at the Division I level since the 1998-99 season. The Stonehill Skyhawks have been competing at this same level for only two games. That divide in experience was huge as the 2-0 Bobcats won 102-95 on Thursday night. On paper, it seemed like...
Bobcats score early and often against Niagara, advance to MAAC title game

HAMDEN, Conn – The No. 1 Quinnipiac men’s soccer team used an explosive offensive effort to power itself to a 5-2 victory over No. 4 Niagara in the MAAC semifinals on Thursday. Senior forward David Bercedo did not waste any time, converting on a one-on-one with Niagara freshman...
