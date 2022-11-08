ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Quinnipiac Chronicle

How Quinnipiac women’s soccer could pull off an upset against Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Penn – It’s no shock that the Quinnipiac women’s soccer team is outmatched entering its game today against the No. 2-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions. Besides the fact that the Bobcats are in an obviously weaker conference, the Nittany Lions have consistently been ranked in the national top-25 poll and finished the season at No. 6 in the NCAA Women’s Soccer RPI rankings.
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Dartmouth dismantles Quinnipiac rugby in 2022 NIRA Semifinals

The Quinnipiac rugby team, who came into the NIRA Semifinals on a four-game winning streak, fell victim to the undefeated Dartmouth Big Green on Saturday. The 47-14 defeat signaled the end of the 2022 season for the Bobcats, in which they won five games, their most in a season since 2017.
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Bobcats score early and often against Niagara, advance to MAAC title game

HAMDEN, Conn – The No. 1 Quinnipiac men’s soccer team used an explosive offensive effort to power itself to a 5-2 victory over No. 4 Niagara in the MAAC semifinals on Thursday. Senior forward David Bercedo did not waste any time, converting on a one-on-one with Niagara freshman...
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac reaches 100 points, pulls out tough victory at Stonehill

Quinnipiac men’s basketball has been competing at the Division I level since the 1998-99 season. The Stonehill Skyhawks have been competing at this same level for only two games. That divide in experience was huge as the 2-0 Bobcats won 102-95 on Thursday night. On paper, it seemed like...
