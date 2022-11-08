ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

New levels of luxury on planes, from double beds to high-walled suites

This week in travel: Europe’s most underrated destinations, the world’s spiciest foods and the airlines introducing double beds and high walls in business and first class. American Airlines is dropping first-class seats on international flights in favor of new-and-improved business class suites, and high-altitude, business-class fanciness is also on the rise elsewhere.
FLORIDA STATE
KTVZ

The UK economy is sliding into recession and Europe is set to follow

The UK economy shrank in the third quarter, signaling the start of a recession that is likely to hit Europe next. UK GDP fell 0.2% between July and September, ending five consecutive quarters of growth, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. The United Kingdom is the only G7...
KTVZ

Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut jobs, memo shows

Disney is planning to freeze hiring and cut some jobs as it strives to move the Disney+ streaming service to profitability against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday. Chief Executive Bob Chapek sent the memo to Disney’s leaders, saying the company is...
KTVZ

Degrowth: A dangerous idea or the answer to the world’s biggest crisis?

Conventional economic logic hinges on a core assumption: Bigger economies are better, and finding ways to maintain or boost growth is paramount to improving society. But what if growth is at best doing little to fix the world’s problems, and at worst fostering the destruction of the planet and jeopardizing its future?
KTVZ

Cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docks in Sydney

A cruise ship with hundreds of Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia, after being hit by a wave of infections. The Majestic Princess cruise ship was about halfway through a 12-day voyage when an outbreak of cases was noticed, Carnival Australia president Marguerite Fitzgerald told reporters in a media briefing on Saturday.
KTVZ

Biden celebrates Democrats holding the Senate on second day of Asia summits

President Joe Biden landed in Cambodia on Saturday still reveling in midterm election results that have produced an unexpected boost at home for his second two years in office. A day after he arrived in Asia, he got another piece of news from back home that could give him a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy