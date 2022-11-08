Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Biden arrives in Cambodia looking to counter China’s growing influence in Southeast Asia
President Joe Biden underscored the US partnership with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries on Saturday as “the heart of my administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy” as he seeks to counter China’s growing influence ahead of a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping set for Monday.
KTVZ
New levels of luxury on planes, from double beds to high-walled suites
This week in travel: Europe’s most underrated destinations, the world’s spiciest foods and the airlines introducing double beds and high walls in business and first class. American Airlines is dropping first-class seats on international flights in favor of new-and-improved business class suites, and high-altitude, business-class fanciness is also on the rise elsewhere.
KTVZ
The UK economy is sliding into recession and Europe is set to follow
The UK economy shrank in the third quarter, signaling the start of a recession that is likely to hit Europe next. UK GDP fell 0.2% between July and September, ending five consecutive quarters of growth, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. The United Kingdom is the only G7...
KTVZ
Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut jobs, memo shows
Disney is planning to freeze hiring and cut some jobs as it strives to move the Disney+ streaming service to profitability against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday. Chief Executive Bob Chapek sent the memo to Disney’s leaders, saying the company is...
KTVZ
Degrowth: A dangerous idea or the answer to the world’s biggest crisis?
Conventional economic logic hinges on a core assumption: Bigger economies are better, and finding ways to maintain or boost growth is paramount to improving society. But what if growth is at best doing little to fix the world’s problems, and at worst fostering the destruction of the planet and jeopardizing its future?
KTVZ
Cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docks in Sydney
A cruise ship with hundreds of Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia, after being hit by a wave of infections. The Majestic Princess cruise ship was about halfway through a 12-day voyage when an outbreak of cases was noticed, Carnival Australia president Marguerite Fitzgerald told reporters in a media briefing on Saturday.
KTVZ
Start your week smart: Midterms, Iran, Covid-19, Air show crash, Dolly Parton
Today is World Kindness Day. Do with that information what you will. Sure, it’s just another made-up day, but unlike candy corn or cilantro, kindness is a far less divisive subject. Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart. The weekend that was. •...
KTVZ
Biden celebrates Democrats holding the Senate on second day of Asia summits
President Joe Biden landed in Cambodia on Saturday still reveling in midterm election results that have produced an unexpected boost at home for his second two years in office. A day after he arrived in Asia, he got another piece of news from back home that could give him a...
Comments / 0